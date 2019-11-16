It wasn’t pretty but it’ll do.

Discovery Canyon’s 28-11 win over No. 14 Roosevelt in the first round of the 3A state tournament wasn’t the show-stopping performance from the 3A Southern title game a week ago, but to coach Shawn Mitchell, all that matters is the No. 3 Thunder are moving on.

“An ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” Mitchell said. “We will take a win where we can get it — especially in the playoffs. And the fact that we’ve seen them one time before this, that makes this game even a little more high-stakes.”

Discovery Canyon will face No. 6 Frederick next week in the 3A quarterfinals.

Mitchell saw a vast improvement from his defense after giving up 49 points a week ago. The Thunder kept Roosevelt out of the end zone for 22 minutes.

Three straight three-and-out drives for Roosevelt’s offense kick-started the Thunder's defensive momentum. A fumble recovery by senior Zach Surface late in the first quarter led to DCC’s second touchdown, and a forced fumble and recovery by Kevin Frye in the red zone kept the Roughriders off the board late in the first half.

“I said to our guys before the game that we have to get stingy,” Mitchell said. “We weren’t stingy last week when we gave up 49 points. We needed to play a lot better defensively, and really up until the last two minutes of the game I was really pretty happy with it.”

The Roughriders finally found the end zone in the final two minutes off a 51-yard pass play from quarterback Brig Hartson to Keaton Kaiser.

With Roosevelt keying in on leading rusher Marshall Pike, senior Christian Call stepped in, running for two short touchdowns. Frye had the Thunder’s most explosive play with a 24-yard rush midway through the first quarter. Quarterback Jonah Isakson also had a 3-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

DCC’s next game will feature a rematch of a double-overtime thriller from the first round last year as it hosts No. 6 Frederick. A year ago the Thunder defeated the Warriors 34-31 in double overtime.

“We went and watched (Frederick) play Thomas Jefferson (45-14 win for the Warriors) and we got a chance to look at them,” Mitchell said. “They’re going to be a battle and they were a battle for us last year. They got up on us early and we had to fight back to force the double overtime so it’s going to be a tough one.”