The first eight minutes of Tuesday’s 5A first-round girls’ basketball game wasn't exactly what the No. 7 Doherty Spartans had hoped for.
Facing No. 26 Poudre at home, Doherty struggled in the first quarter and faced a six-point deficit heading to the second.
But the Spartans didn’t panic. Because their leading scorer was just getting warmed up.
Junior Payton Sterk scored 10 straight points to start the second quarter and hand Doherty its first lead — and it never looked back. Doherty defeated Poudre 57-47 to punch its ticket to the 5A Sweet 16.
The Spartans will move on to host No. 10 Arapahoe in the second round Thursday.
“I think it was just that intensity we needed to get going,” Sterk said. “My teammates were joking that I arrived late, but the shots were open, so I had to just not think about it and go for it.”
She scored 13 points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 22 points.
“This has kind of been who we have been all year, and I think playing those tough games during the regular season has prepared us for this moment,” said Doherty coach George Pollard. “I think maybe some other high seeds when they get in a close game like this they play tight, like ‘Oh my God the pressure is on us’. But we don’t feel that way because we have been doing this all year.”
Doherty has won four games by five points or less, and the Spartans' only loss comes from a four-point loss to No. 2 Regis Jesuit.
While Sterk was buzzing, Poudre wasn’t giving the Spartans too much opportunity to relax as foul calls, which were called 9-3 against Doherty in the first half, were allowing the Impalas to keep the score close through the second quarter.
But a second-half defensive surge leading to a 12-0 Doherty run helped the team rack up a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Doherty freshman Tahlaya Biglow had a big part in the Spartans’ defensive effort, flexing her speed and ball control to force turnovers and weave around Impala defenders.
When Poudre began intentionally fouling late in the fourth quarter, Biglow was fouled three times, going 1-for-2 in her first two attempts. When her fourth foul shot hit the rim and went out, however, the 5-foot-4 freshman jumped to grab her own rebound against two Poudre defenders and was fouled again.
She made both shots this time. And the student section erupted.
“She’s a freshman!” they chanted.
“In our basketball community we want players who are dogs and she is totally a dog,” Pollard said. “Having somebody that is so young that has that mentality and is not afraid of the moment is so special. She is going to be special and it’s nothing that we have done. It's all her and we are so glad to have her. She is a special player.”
Doherty played in front of a modest crowd — maybe a third of the size one would expect for a playoff game, but it made a difference.
“It makes the game more fun when you have stuff like that,” Biglow said. “It feels weird when the gym was quiet all the time, and it definitely helped us today to have that extra support.”
Biglow finished with six points, all scored in the second half. Gabby Beauperthuy had 12 points for the Spartans and Tayva Phillips scored six.