Air Academy powered into the quarterfinals of the 4A boys’ lacrosse tournament on Friday night.
But this 17-2 victory for the No. 4 Kadets over No. 13 Telluride might have looked a lot different if not for a chance occurrence at a park many years ago.
It was then that Grant Rodny’s older brother, Carter, attended an event that introduced him to lacrosse. Prior to that, the family had no background in the sport. That changed that day.
“He just decided to try it,” Grant said. “We all followed. We would just hang out in the yard shooting every day for years.”
Carter played for the Kadets. So did their sister, Avery. Will, the youngest, is now a freshman midfielder on the varsity.
Grant, who has signed with Lehigh, has turned himself into the state’s fourth-leading scorer this year despite missing a few games.
He scored two of the Kadets’ first three goals on Friday. He added a third tally in the second quarter as the hosts built a 12-0 halftime lead. Rodny scored once again in the fourth quarter to put Air Academy up 14-0. The lead would grow to as large as 17-0 before the Kadets pulled their regulars and the Miners scored two late goals.
Alex Flat, Lucas Obringer and Jesse Sellars scored three goals for Air Academy, Ryan Flaherty and Ethan Montoya scored twice and freshman Luke McLellan turned away every shot he faced in goal, several in spectacular fashion.
“The talent is great,” said coach Ethan Hilberg, whose Kadets (13-3) have the programs most victories since going 17-2 in 2013. “It’s one of the most talented groups I’ve coached since I’ve been here in my seven seasons.”
Hilberg can relate to his star player, having picked up the game from a cousin who developed an interest.
But what few can relate to is the journey these upperclassmen have taken, particularly Rodny. He scored 92 points a freshman – he hasn’t quite matched that this year – and helped the Kadets into the state tournament.
The next year was wiped away by COVID-19. The year after that saw the Kadets miss a shrunken playoff bracket by one spot.
He’s finally back in the playoffs, and he has held onto the lessons from the first time.
“When you’re a freshman you see the seniors and you see how much it means to them when you lose a game,” Rodny said. “So that’s been driving me ever since then. I don’t want to be where they were when we lost. So I’ve just been taking that onward.”
The Kadets will host a quarterfinal on Tuesday.