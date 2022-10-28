Coronado players dyed their hair blond before opening the 4A state soccer tournament – a bold move for a No. 32 seed, but reflective of the team’s belief that this would be more than a one-and-done appearance.

The Cougars then came through with perhaps the biggest upset, by seeding, in state history by knocking off top-seeded Durango 1-0 in weather conditions far more ideal on Thursday evening on the western slope than in Colorado Springs, where snow postponed several games.

Graysen Crawford scored the game’s lone goal, weaving through defenders from the corner to create a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. His score came at the 62-minute mark of the game.

Durango (15-1) led Coronado 13-3 in shots on goal, but junior goalkeeper Peter Frieling put up the shutout.

The Cougars (7-8-1) started the season 1-8-1. But that came against some of the top teams in 4A, including Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge.

“We felt like we were in every one of those games, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” assistant coach Eddie Hurt said.

That start was followed by a five-game winning streak, allowing Coronado to claim the final spot in the bracket and enter with momentum and confidence.

“We actually went into this game expecting to win,” Hurt said.

MaxPreps lists brackets through 2018 and no 32-seed had advanced. And the format hasn't always allowed that many teams to qualify, so this victory either established a new record or, at the very least, tied for largest discrepancies between seeds in an upset victory.

Coronado will advance to play the winner of Friday's matchup between No. 16 Battle Mountain and No. 17 Wheat Ridge.