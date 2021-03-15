The Vanguard girls’ basketball team received a standing ovation and danced off the court Monday following a crushing 65-35 win over Brush.
The top-seeded Coursers are heading to the Class 3A final four for the first time in program history.
Vanguard dominated its quarterfinal game over the eighth-seeded Beetdiggers, and will face the winner of No. 5 Delta vs. No. 4 Lutheran in the state semifinals. Delta and Lutheran will play their semifinal game Tuesday, with the semifinals to follow Thursday.
“It’s great I think it has really given us confidence,” said Vanguard sophomore Ramiyah Byrd. “We knew we were good but now I think we are like, 'Oh wow we really have a shot at winning state.' It’s a great feeling and I think it’s just making us more hungry for the next game and hopefully for the championship after that.”
Vanguard led by two after the first quarter, but picked up the pace in the second, outscoring Brush 18-6, which included a 12-point run through the middle of the frame.
The Coursers extended that momentum into the second half, starting the third quarter on a 12-point run and ultimately outscored the Beetdiggers 24-3 in the quarter.
Juliana Garcia led the Coursers with 20 points, followed by Byrd who had 17. Whitney Richardi scored 11 and Olivia Caton had nine.
But for Vanguard coach Scott Arrasmith, the talent he sends on the court wouldn’t be as successful without the culture behind it.
“We talk about the accomplishments we had, and then on the other side we look at who we are,” Arrasmith said. “How we treat each other, how we love one another. And that’s who we are. Those are the things that helped us get here.”
Building a culture of love and trust has been one of Arrasmith's priorities since taking over the program last year. And he has heeded the advice from other successful 3A programs in the Colorado Springs area.
Following last year’s quarterfinal loss to St. Mary’s, Arrasmith said he looked at the culture surrounding the Pirates’ program and at Colorado Springs Christian, which battled with St. Mary’s for 3A supremacy when Arrasmith was still an assistant coach.
“I learned to keep within the culture we have, and keep doing what we are doing and to not change too much based on what you’re seeing from an outside source,” Arrasmith said. “That’s something I learned from (Mike Burkett) and Mark (Engesser) at CSCS and just try to learn from championship coaches.”
With that in mind, Vanguard’s confidence continues to grow, especially following a decisive win in the state quarterfinals.
But as their confidence grows, Arrasmith is cautious.
“We do have a lot of trust in each other, but we also know and respect what we are going up against,” Arrasmith said. “With the talent coming up every step of the way, and what those other teams have built, anything can happen. But hopefully we can continue with what we are doing, but also understand the respect at the next level.”
Peyton boys’ basketball punches ticket to final four with three-point win over Denver Christian
The Peyton boys’ basketball program keeps making history.
Last week the No. 3 Panthers won the program’s first playoff game since 2009 — only the second playoff win in program history — and Monday punched their ticket to the Class 2A final four for the first time in program history with a 50-47 win over Denver Christian.
Peyton trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter and outscored No. 6 Denver Christian 20-15 in the final frame to clinch a three-point quarterfinal win.
The Panthers move on to the Class 2A semifinals to play No. 2 Limon on Thursday.
Gibson Gellerman led Peyton with 18 points and Gavin Miller added eight. AJ Lashley scored seven points and had seven assists. CJ Lashley, Brennen Meyers and Logan Nickell scored five points each.