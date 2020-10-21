Tad Boyle wanted to make one thing very clear Wednesday.
When the Colorado men’s basketball coach was asked to speak about the progress of guard Nique Clifford, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Colorado Springs and winner the Gatorade State Player of the Year award after averaging 26.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks as a senior at The Vanguard School, Boyle paused to reemphasize it is too early to make comparisons.
But it’s not too early to recognize Clifford’s potential.
“I’m not going to compare him. Please, hear me,” Boyle reiterated. “I’m not comparing him to Spencer Dinwiddie or Derrick White, OK? But he has the length, athleticism, skill level that those guys had when they were freshmen. Now, can he put that together with the mental part and the defensive ability that those guys had? Can he be as consistent as those guys were? That’s yet to be seen. But from just a physical standpoint, an athletic standpoint, skill standpoint, he’s a special player. Now we’ve got to, again, dial into execution and finishing plays and making the right reads in ball screens, but I’m very, very excited and high on Dominique Clifford.”
Dinwiddie and White have proven themselves as legitimate NBA talents in recent years, and Clifford wasn’t shy about expressing his desire to play professionally in interviews with The Gazette during his prep days. But starring in Boulder — like Dinwiddie, White and now-teammate McKinley Wright IV — is a prerequisite for the professional game.
To make an early impact with the Buffaloes, Clifford and his fellow true freshmen are going to have to embrace the time-honored college tradition of cramming.
“For the new guys, it’s a lot of information in a short period of time,” Boyle said.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the preseason has almost exclusively featured individual skill work, the coach said. He added the team is yet to add anything to the playbook, instead focusing on the foundational offensive and defensive principles. At Wednesday’s practice, Boyle split his team into groups of six that worked with assistant coaches in three gyms. The veterans were expected to know the sets and execute them. If they didn’t, they rotated out. The freshmen were expected to know the plays but caught a break if the execution wasn’t up to expectations. That can’t be the case for long with six practices down and only 24 more standing between the Buffaloes and the season opener.
“The train is kind of leaving the station, and they’ve got to jump on. Sometimes they might be dragging one day, and the next day they might have one foot on, one foot off,” Boyle said. “We need both feet on that train and knowing what direction it’s going.”
To combat an unusual introduction to college basketball, Clifford said he’s trying to make the most of whatever free time is left.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment. We can’t get into the gym all the time to get shots up and do all the things that we would usually be able to, so that’s a little tough,” Clifford said. “That means I have to do a little extra on my own, watching film and stuff, coming in on our off days, doing all the little stuff to prepare myself to be ahead of the game, since I’m a freshman, and catch up to the guys who have already been here and get on their level with the plays and everything.”
Boyle said it’s too early to tell which of the freshmen — Clifford’s class includes Luke O’Brien (Littleton), Jabari Walker (Inglewood, Calif.) and Tristan Da Silva (Munich, Germany) — have the best grasp of the Colorado Basketball 101 course load, but he's convinced about one thing.
“Dominique Clifford is going to be a terrific, terrific player before he leaves Colorado,” Boyle said.