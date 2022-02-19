DENVER — Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Grizales knows what it's like to fail — he fell short of a state title three years in a row, leaving his lone remaining chance for senior year.
As his arm was raised Saturday, the emotions began to flow. Then, he went and hugged the men who stood by him through all of it — coach Tyler Seaney and his father, Nelson.
"I've been working for it for four years and it's been really hard to get here," Grizales said. "My family has been here for me the entire way and I have multiple coaches that have helped me. It finally came together."
As Seaney and Grizales reconvened in the hallway, they embraced once more. The whole time, the man who oversaw his development for four years couldn't help but say, 'You deserve this. You earned every bit of this.'
He earned it through the hours of work. After shaking off last year's devastating loss in the finals to Discovery Canyon's Dominic Hargrove, he began to put together a plan.
When Grizales woke up, he headed straight for his home gym to work out before school. After, he'd get some practice in on his own before even heading to Cheyenne Mountain's lofted wrestling room.
He was following the credo placed on him by his father: Always give 100%. His dad even had it written along a knife for a birthday present.
"It's incredible — it speaks a lot to him as an individual that he never quit," Seaney said. "He worked hard and put in more and more time. It's amazing to see a kid care that much and continue to get better."
As part of his full effort, Grizales opened up more to new moves. Previously, he'd avoided certain maneuvers that were above his skill level at the time but was open-minded even more in his final run.
In turn, he stood as just three wrestlers from the area to win his final by pin — adding the maximum amount of points for his team.
After fellow senior Nico Gagliardi won his match, the two embraced and shared the emotion of finally winning, despite the pressure they both faced, albeit for different reasons.
It spoke to Cheyenne Mountain's ability to come together. This group, in particular, is one Seaney saw the most love from.
"It's an incredible group," Seaney said. "It's a rare thing to find in high school sports, let alone wrestling, where there's no selfishness. These kids that we have right now genuinely care about each other and it shows all the time."
The words and mottos bestowed on Grizales by his father all came to fruition.
As the two embraced after his win, tears flowing, he saved the mottos for a moment and simply said, 'I'm proud of you. I love you.'
Who could blame him?