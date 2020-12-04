PUEBLO -- Five losses in four years. Not a bad record for the Palmer Ridge football team.
But no doubt, the class of 2021 wants to forget their final loss, a crushing 42-6 defeat to Loveland in the Class 4A State Championship.
For the Bears’ underclassmen, however, Friday’s loss must become fuel.
“You grow more in the valley,” said coach Tom Pulford after his first state championship defeat after winning three consecutive in 3A. “Mountaintop experiences are cool, but in the shadows, when you work, you grow.”
Pulford recalls a story about an old friend from his hometown of Perham, Minnesota who lost a wrestling match for the state championship. In response, he cut out the photo of his opponent from the state wrestling program, and taped it to his license as motivation.
Pulford said he is already looking for a program from Friday’s game.
“I don’t have a program yet, but I know where it’ll go in my wallet,” Pulford said. “Hopefully we inspire some young men to work hard and set their goals. Doggone it, Palmer Ridge, we’re not a real big school, maybe not yet, but we’re trying to dream big. I think that when these young men go to sleep at night, this one’s going to sting, it’s going to have go through their system, and then hopefully we’ll get back to dreaming big.”
Palmer Ridge has built a culture of excellence under Pulford, and has continued to rebuild bigger and better after losing talented senior classes. Next season will be no exception as the Bears will have to replace two-year starting quarterback Luke McAllister, top receivers Marcellus Reed and Kaden Dudley, and other important contributors.
But this senior class leaves the program better than they found it.
“The brotherhood on this team, nothing can ever beat that,” said junior Anthony Costanzo. “We are losing a bunch of key guys next year, Luke, Kaden, Marcellus and all them, but now it’s time for younger kids to step up and finally fill that role. Us becoming closer as a team will definitely be key.”
Costanzo, who was the only junior among the team’s top receivers and was fourth on the team in tackles with 27 heading into the title game, said it will be hard to see this senior class go.
“Me and Kaden have been playing ball since we were in fifth grade so our friendship goes way, way back,” Costanzo said, “and then meeting Luke and Marcellus for the first time we all clicked instantly and we’ve all been best friends since I’ve been in high school, so them leaving it hurts, it definitely does.”
Junior captain Connor Jones said this year’s seniors taught him that football is bigger than just a game, and believes the relationships that he has built in this program means far more than this loss.
It also means motivation.
“Really we just have to use this game as fire,” Jones said. “That score is gasoline and you have to light the spark in order to put on a great season next year. It’s definitely a wake-up point for us, being the first year back in 4A, a lot of us haven’t experienced this type of competition and go out and get 10 percent better everyday.”