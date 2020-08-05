The coronavirus pandemic has altered high school sports beyond what anyone could have predicted. But as we learn more about the virus and guidelines, it might be business as usual for a few lucky sports.
The Classical Academy junior Ben Devolve has seen both sides.
He remembers the emotion and heartbreak on his teammates' faces when the boys’ basketball team was told it wouldn’t be competing in the state semifinals after the pandemic forced the tournament’s cancellation.
Now 20 weeks later, Devolve watches his golf teammates prepare for the 2020 season.
“I’m really thankful,” Devolve said. “I didn’t want what happened to the basketball team to happen to golf. It’s a great sport in the sense that even in the worst part of the pandemic, you could still go out and play alone.”
He’s sitting out of TCA’s practices for now due to a slight ankle injury, but that doesn’t stop him from chipping in a few tough shots, and "showing off" in front of his young teammates.
It’s a rebuilding year for TCA, which last year sent four golfers to the state tournament, the biggest showing by the Titans on the state level since at least 2010. Devolve is the top returner after losing five seniors in 2020.
In addition to losing some of its top talent, TCA also has the added challenge of competing in Class 4A for the first time. Longtime coach Bob Gravelle said the team opted to move up to 4A for 2020 in part because of their local competition.
“We’ve been in the CSML 4A league the last four years, and we’ve done quite well, I think we’ve won it the last three years,” Gravelle said. “It’s just more of a fun competition, and I think we will be competitive, but it will be a challenge.”
Gravelle said typically 3A hosts some of the top competition in the state. And his team’s recent success, led by 2020 graduate Liam O’Halloran and Devolve, keeps him optimistic on the Titans’ chances in 4A. But for now, he wants his players to focus on improvement, not state.
“We are going to have no real expectations. Just go out there and have fun and improve individually your score every tournament,” Gravelle said.
But Devolve has some long-term goals of his own. He wants to help his team’s rebuild enough to qualify another four golfers to state his senior year.
“I’m hoping I can help get the kids more passionate about the sport,” Devolve said. “We have no idea what the top four is going to look like, and it could be fighting the entire season for those spots going back and forth. I want to find those kids who are good and passionate and get a solid top few teams set in stone.”