4A/5A PPAC to absorb 5A CSML in 2020
Local league alignments will see a drastic change in the 2020-21 school year with the disbandment of the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League, as announced by Fountain-Fort Carson on Wednesday.
Jared Felice, athletic director at F-FC, released a statement about the new league alignment for 13 area teams.
According to the release, Coronado and Palmer will move to compete in the 4A CSML, currently comprised of Cañon City, TCA, Elizabeth, Harrison, Mesa Ridge, Mitchell, Sierra and Woodland Park.
The remaining 5A CSML schools will move to the 4A/5A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Doherty, Fountain-Fort Carson, Liberty, Pine Creek and Rampart will join six other local teams to form the new 4A/5A PPAC.
“This newly structured conference will comprise 11 total schools, all of which boast highly competitive athletic programs,” Felice said in the statement. “We are excited to compete against the very best the Pikes Peak region has to offer.”
Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon, Doherty, Fountain-Fort Carson, Lewis-Palmer, Liberty, Palmer Ridge, Pine Creek, Rampart and Vista Ridge will make up the new 11-school 4A/5A PPAC.
The Trojans will move to the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference for 2020-2021! @CHSAA @gazettepreps @FFC8schools @DanMohrmann @RobNamnoum @AshleyGonTV @J_Mills78 @ftnvalleysports @LindseySquints pic.twitter.com/UdbL8Ovrm9— Trojan Athletics ⚔️ (@FFCHSAthletics) September 18, 2019
CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann: We have a desire to move basketball championships to one site
At the annual CHSAA basketball committee meeting Tuesday, assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann voiced a desire to move all of the state championships to one site similar to state volleyball or wrestling.
Currently 4A and 5A are played at the Denver Coliseum. Class 3A is played at the University of Denver, and 1A and 2A championship games are played at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.
"We need to take a look at what we do, how we can improve, and how we can improve our student participants," Borgmann said. "We need to be open to new ideas. Open your mind to changing the way we do business, and changing the way we showcase our kids. There's a way you can do that at one site, and showcase every classification. It can happen."
The CHSAA release said a new host site would need to be secured, but mentioned tentative plans to build a new arena on the grounds of the National Western Complex in Denver, which would hold up to 10,000 fans.
Air Academy’s Rodny named one of nation’s best lacrosse sophomores
Grant Rodny had an impressive freshman campaign for the Air Academy boys’ lacrosse team last season, finishing second on the roster in goals to help distinguish himself as a rising star in the Pikes Peak region.
Now, he has a national ranking to boast.
Rodny was recently named to the National Lacrosse Federation’s first Class of 2022 Top 30 rankings. The attacker earned the final spot, thanks to his time with the club team Denver Elite.
More than 50 players were considered for the list, the NLF said.
Rodny is set to have another standout year at Air Academy. In 2018, he had 43 goals (behind team leader and then-senior Mark Garrett’s 55) and 43 assists for the Kadets, who finished 4-1 in the Class 4A Southern League.
Air Academy hires new baseball coach
The Kadets announced the hiring of baseball coach Dustin Matlock on Tuesday. Matlock will replace Brandon "Buck" Buchanan, who joined the Kadets last season. Buchanan led the Kadets to a 13-11 record, 8-6 in 4A/5A PPAC.
Matlock, a Colorado Springs native, is a former assistant coach at Pueblo Central, according to the Wildcats’ MaxPreps page, and was a JV coach at Coronado in 2016. He played at Concordia University, Nebraska.
Air Academy High School is happy to announce Dustin Matlock as the new Head Baseball Coach. There will be an informational meeting on Tuesday, September 24th at 6:00pm in the AAHS Library. Go Kadets! @chsaa @gazettepreps @lindseysquints @DanMohrmann @VBenedetto @AirAcademyHigh pic.twitter.com/fhtChAw9U5— Kadet Athletics (@Kadet_Athletics) September 17, 2019