The Colorado High School Activities Association released more details regarding the new season structure for high school football, opening the door for two football champions.
According to the document released by CHSAA Thursday afternoon, schools choosing to participate in Season A (fall) may begin practice on Sept. 24, with the first game scheduled for Oct. 8. Playoffs will begin Nov. 21 and will conclude with the state championship on Dec. 5. Dates for Season C (spring) are unchanged from CHSAA’s announcement in August.
Schools must declare which season they will play in by 8 a.m. Monday . Programs will not be permitted to participate in both seasons.
The season structure will remain the same for both seasons, featuring a six-game regular season with the option to schedule a seventh game if a team misses the playoffs. Eight teams will make the playoffs, selected and seeded based on the CHSAA seeding index of RPI, MaxPreps, CHSAANow coaches poll and Pickard Rankings. Teams will be required to play at least four games to qualify for the post-season.
Districts will not be burdened with scheduling games as CHSAA will build schedules for both seasons. League alignments will remain intact if 50% of the league’s participants declare they will play in a given season, according to the release. If fewer than 50% of the league will participate in a specific season, league alignments may need to be redrawn by CHSAA.
Wednesday evening the CHSAA board of directors voted 12-3 in favor of allowing schools to choose to participate in either Season A or Season C. Football, field hockey, cheer and dance were approved by CHSAA and the state for district participation in either season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.