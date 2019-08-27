The 2019 football season marks new beginnings for four local quarterbacks. Whether it be a new offense, bigger responsibility or their first shot at a starting role, the next two weeks will kickoff a season of opportunities for Pikes Peak region QBs.
Dual threat: Cale Cormaney’s offseason transition could mean a different look for Rampart
With Rampart, what you see is what you get.
For at least the last four years, the Rams have become known for their smashmouth offense, averaging nearly 300 yards rushing per game.
But Rampart may have something new this season.
In his second season under center senior Cormaney hopes to air it out a bit more, leaning on a few top returning threats.
“I think we are pretty consistent when it comes to be a running threat, but I think this year we will definitely have more of an air game,” Cormaney said. “Chris Yoo is a phenomenal athlete, and our line is really good, and we also have Luke Pavlica and Kevin Witcher and some other receivers who are going to have some really big breakout years I believe.”
Cormaney said he has been working in the offseason on his mechanics and footwork, and has seen himself improve to become a better all-around player.
Last year Cormaney threw for 519 yards and ran for 812 -- second-most on the team behind Yoo.
The Rams also introduce a new coach, an in-staff hire of Troy Ward, who takes over for Rob Royer, who led the team for six seasons.
“I feel like coach Ward has done a really good job containing the culture of our program and continuing coach Royer’s legacy,” Cormaney said. “It has been a really easy transition for everyone.”
A new era: Jaseim Mitchell steps in to help Harrison
Harrison made history last year, completing the program’s first undefeated regular season, led by a senior class that was responsible for 71% of the team’s offense.
Now the next generation of Panthers are out to prove the team’s recent success is not a fluke.
Junior quarterback Jaseim Mitchell will take over an offense that threw for 2,300 yards last season.
Mitchell said he worked with last year’s starter Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez on how to run the offense.
“We are going to return to the passing game, and I think we’re going to be great the next two years,” Mitchell said.
One of Mitchell’s top targets will be junior Seth Fuller, who had 928 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers as a sophomore.
“He’s a great receiver, tall and is good at getting a mismatch,” Mitchell said.
Last year Mitchell had 28 rushing yards, 65 receiving, 18 total tackles -- 17 of them solo, and a sack.
Finally time: Luke McAllister to step into starting role for back-to-back 3A state champs
A starting roll on the Palmer Ridge football team has been a long-time coming for McAllister, a junior.
The quarterback watched his predecessor Ty Evans lead the Bears to back-to-back state championships, and now it’s his turn.
“There was a lot of anticipation,” McAllister said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for my shot, and when Ty left I was ready for it.”
Standing at 6-foot-4, 193 pounds, McAllister looks to be a duplicate as the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Evans.
“Luke’s got it. I see a lot of myself in him and he’s doing a lot of good things. I expect a lot from him in the future,” Evans said last season.
For the past two seasons McAllister has trained with Evans and the Palmer Ridge coaching staff in anticipation of his first start -- which will come Sept. 6 at Canon City.
“There was some pressure coming into the season, but my teammates and my coaches have really helped me and I’m feeling really comfortable in the position now,” McAllister said. “We always have the same goal and the same standard. We are going for it all again this year. We have a lot of returning players so I think we should be a pretty solid team this year.”
A welcome change: Palmer to debut offseason adjustments led by new quarterback Carlos Moreno
Junior Carlos Moreno enters the 2019 season having seen the Palmer football team win just one game since his freshman year.
Now the Terrors starting quarterback, Moreno hopes to be the spark to ignite a rebuild.
“I just want to compete and help turn the program around,” Moreno said. “I want to make a difference and compete every night.”
Palmer will implement a run-pass option, a welcome change for Moreno from the triple option the Terrors ran last year. The change is led by offseason addition of Jeremi Calip, former coach at Vista Ridge, as the team's offensive coordinator.
“The RPO gives me some more movement, and that’s where I would like to be,” Moreno said. “It’s my kind of offense, and we’re using our key positions like Jaiveon (Kendrick, RB) and Jesse (Saiz, WR) and building around them.”
Palmer coach Tom Reber said Moreno fits the mold of quarterback and captain.
"(To run an RPO) you have to have somebody who is a student of the game," Reber said. "Carlos is committed and is just a No. 1 dude. He's coachable and he's got the credibility with his teammates to put them on his back and lead them by example."