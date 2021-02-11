Whitney Richardi feared her basketball season was in jeopardy in 2021, in more ways than one.
Like most seniors, Richardi was unsure if she’d even get a final high school season with the pandemic. Then she got word Colorado Springs School wasn’t going to field a girls’ basketball team this year.
But Richardi found a new home right down the road with the Vanguard Coursers.
It was a match made in heaven.
“It really stinks that CSS couldn’t field a team, but there’s always light that comes out of a situation like that,” said Richardi, who came over to Vanguard with a double-figure average since her freshman year. “And to be able to play with Vanguard and have every single girl on the team be so welcoming and accept me with open arms has been a blessing.”
Richardi and CSS teammate Mia Chavez, who came with Richardi to Vanguard, were also joined by sophomore Ramiyah Byrd, who made a statement her freshman year averaging a double-double with James Irwin.
Byrd moved into the Vanguard district last year, and, along with Richardi and Chavez, has made an immediate impact on the team.
“They’ve added a lot to our roster, but also to our culture,” said Vanguard coach Scott Arrasmith. “They fit in really well and they add just so much to our Vanguard culture, which is to love one another, take care of one another and make a play for a teammate. When we play together we play for each other and they have really helped us honestly click.”
It shows on the scoreboard.
Thursday, Vanguard clinched its fifth straight victory to remain undefeated, taking down Colorado Springs Christian 62-24.
The Coursers have collected four wins by outscoring opponents by 21 or more points, and have two wins by 50 or more to help them climb the Class 3A rankings. Vanguard is ranked second in 3A by CHSAA and MaxPreps.
“We worked hard over the summer to work on scoring and put up more points, and our pressure defense right now is solid, and we work hard on that,” Arrasmith said.
Byrd’s addition to Vanguard has helped with the team’s defense. It’s where she said she has the most fun — especially when she can intimidate people. And the 6-foot Division I hopeful certainly does.
“There’s something about defense that helps bring my energy up and it’s like the spark from getting my offense going,” said Byrd, who added that her transition to Vanguard has helped elevate her game.
“Being surrounded by a good group of girls is helping my game and helping theirs,” said Byrd, who as a freshman averaged 14.2 points and 12.2 rebounds for James Irwin. “We play for each other and help one another evolve our games, it’s just wonderful and I love it a lot.”
While Byrd had the summer to introduce herself to the Courser gym and culture, Richardi arrived on the first day of tryouts with butterflies in her stomach.
She had led the Kodiaks with a double-figure average since her freshman year, but she had never actually participated in a tryout before.
“At CSS, if you want to play you can. So trying out and having a new experience like that was so new, but the coaches and everybody made it really easy for me,” Richardi said. “It was extremely nerve wracking. I had always seen Vanguard as a rival team, someone to beat; and now I’m on the flipside. I was definitely nervous, but to have that opportunity was truly amazing.”
Vanguard was 20-5 last year and made it to the state semifinals before falling to rival St. Mary’s. And the team also boasted a young roster with many of its top contributors returning, including Juliana Garcia and Hailey Blanchard, who had double-figure averages as freshmen.
And with the addition of Chavez, Byrd and Richardi, the ceiling is high.
“It’s going better than I ever could have imagined or prayed for,” Richardi said. “I think the best thing we have going right now is our team spirit and every girl on the team is just willing to put in the work and get things done and do their job. The winning is just an exceptionally great part of it, it’s so much fun to win, but it’s even better just to be with the team.”