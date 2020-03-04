LONGMONT — When the coach exits the final locker room in tears, it’s been a great season.
Ask Widefield's Alex Johnson, who wore his emotions Wednesday night. Now there’s a guy you want to play for.
“Sorry,” Johnson said, choking up. “I wasn’t ready for that postgame speech. I wasn’t ready for this to be over.”
Longmont beat Johnson’s Widefield squad 54-35 here at the Trojan Dome. Deserved the win, too. The Trojans possess the size, the shooting, the togetherness of a team that can travel well past this round, the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A state playoffs. Kudos to the Trojans. Fun team to watch.
But I want to tell you about these Widefield guys. These guys go hard. They go hard after they take two straight nasty-looking tumbles under the basket, like senior Randall Days, who got right back up and led the Gladiators with 14 points. They go hard like razzle-dazzle senior point guard Tim Mewborn, who had 11 points. They go hard like the final senior, Donte Scott, who gave up 5 inches to his Longmont assignment but didn’t give up his space.
They’re the reason Widefield opened the season with only two wins in the first six games, only to fight and claw and advance all the way to the Sweet 16. They’re why Johnson couldn’t contain his emotions after the season-ending loss.
“They believed in me, and I believed in them. It was a great run. These kids made me a better coach. I hope I gave something to them that they can take on through their lives,” Johnson said outside the visitors locker room.
Widefield has nothing to hang its head over. The Gladiators played their baby blue shorts off. Days plays like he's mad at gravity, charging ahead with abandon. Mewborn earned multiple floor burns, not to mention one sweet reverse layup. Scott, who goes 6-foot-3, had to deal with 6-8 Eddie “The Eagle” Kurjak for 32 minutes, and there he was after the game thanking his teammates for the fond memories.
“We did what we were taught. We did what coach said,” Scott said. “I’m proud of everyone. I’m proud of these guys right here. I’m proud of the coaches. We stuck together the whole year.”
“We all know we went to battle for each other every game,” Mewborn said. “There wasn’t one game we can look at and say we didn’t give everything we had.”
Longmont (22-3) built a quick lead, which is something Johnson warned against prior to tipoff. Widefield (17-9) fell behind 17-4 and didn’t have the outside shooting to narrow the deficit to single digits. Credit Longmont, which raised a state title banner two years ago and shows the hallmarks of an established winner.
“They’re so athletic. We were so worried about them on the boards, because they jump out of the gym,” said Longmont coach Jeff Kloster. “We watched film after film on them. We knew what ‘30’ (Days) could, and we knew what they could do.”
Start 2-4 and there are going to be doubts in a locker room. Widefield brushed them off. Johnson said it was when "my seniors bought in” to his philosophy that they turned around their fortunes. They'd won five straight leading into Wednesday, no small feat considering the tumbles they took early in the season.
“We stuck with the game plan that coach set forth for us. Believe it or not, people didn’t believe we could get to this point,” said Days, who left the court only when he banged his left knee on one of his bulldozing drives. “At the start of the season we were still learning. Once we listened to coach, it got us this far.”
This was Johnson’s 33rd year of coaching. And the way he summed up this season brought tears right back to his eyeballs: “I’ve never been more proud of a group of kids than this one. That’s what makes this so tough.”
That’s why it was a great season for Widefield.