It was a game of inches for Parker Shirola on Monday.

Every aspect of the Coronado senior’s game — putting, chipping, tee shots, etc. — was working at the Spartan Invitational, held at Colorado Springs Country Club. He fired a 69 (2-under par) to win the tournament by three strokes over TCA’s Nathan Valentine.

Even on a day when his game was nearly perfect, Shirola walked off the course knowing his round could’ve been better. He came within feet of two aces.

“It was amazing,” Shirola said.

On hole No. 8, a 157-yard par-3, Shirola launched a dart onto the green. The ball bounced twice and rolled back, just five inches away from the cup.

He did it again later in the round. Shirola’s ball rolled just inches away from the cup on hole No. 17 (238-yard par 3), though it ended up a bit further from the cup than his shot on hole No. 5.

“It was unbelievable,” Shirola said. “I was hitting the ball where I wanted to.”

Shirola birdied No. 5 and parred No. 17. The great tee shots set up for a combined 1-under on the two holes.

Landing tee shots and approach shots that close wasn’t even necessary for Shirola. His putter was on fire.

He sank a handful of putts from outside of 15 feet, helping to finish the round with five birdies.

“I made long putts, and that kind of helped the round go on,” Shirola said.

A senior, Shirola played in his first state tournament last year as a junior. He placed, tied for 57th.

That experience allowed him to grow as a competitor and become Coronado’s top golfer.

“It was fun seeing what it takes to do well in a two-day event,” Shirola said.

Shirola beat the field, but he wasn’t Coronado’s only strong golfer on Monday. Sophomore Carson Greene finished third, shooting 77 (6-over par).

Shirola’s and Greene’s podium finishes propelled Coronado to a team win — the school’s first in two years.

“We haven’t had a team win in a long time, so it’s nice to finally get one,” Shirola said. “It’s great.”

Both Shirola and Greene were individual state qualifiers in 2022. Of course, both of them hope to be there again in 2023.

But seeing the team success at Coronado’s first tournament of the year, their goals go beyond that.

“It's really cool,” Greene said. “I’m really hoping for a big season. Parker’s a senior, so I hope we can make it to state as a team. I think this is a good step for doing that because winning is what it takes.”