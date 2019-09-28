Once Nathan Van Keulen untangles his thoughts, he’s a game-changer for Discovery Canyon.
He and the Thunder seized control early in the second half Saturday afternoon at District 20 Stadium, then held on to win 3-2 in boys’ soccer.
Van Keulen added his team-leading 11th and 12th goals of the season, putting him at the top of the 5A/4A Pikes Peak League.
The Thunder sits 7-1, the same mark as last year after playing Pueblo Centennial — only last year, the Bulldogs were the ones who blemished their record. Pueblo Centennial won 2-1 in overtime, and that memory did not sit well.
“We were out for blood,” junior Hunter Lindell said. “We wanted to finish them off.”
Saturday’s first two goals were similar. Discovery Canyon’s Kevin Eitel shook his defender, walked in alone and knocked it in. The Bulldogs’ Francisco Chavez tied it up before the half.
Eitel was later helped off the field and had his ankle wrapped. He returned in the second half, but that didn’t last, leaving the short-handed Thunder with even more of a “makeshift” squad, according to senior goalkeeper Seth Lawrence.
Van Keulen was neutralized for much of the first half, and wasn’t pleased with his play. He used a stretch on the bench to collect his thoughts.
“I had to do something with my head,” he said. “It’s a mental thing sometimes.”
It worked. His self-described “weird, fluky” header off Kevin Barone’s free kick soared over the keeper, and minutes later he streaked in to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead.
“They came out on a mission to make it right, and they did,” Thunder coach Flavio Mazzetti said. “We found Nathan, and Nathan’s always working hard for us. He’s a good guy to find.
“He’s going up and up. He’s got a lot of support on this team.”
There was a lot of time left to kill. The Bulldogs’ Orlando Trujillo got one back and added to his team-leading goal total. Pueblo Centennial (7-3, 1-0 4A South Central) sent another ringing off the goal post and Lawrence was forced to make a big save right as the horn sounded. He threw down the ball and pumped his arms.
“Honestly, I was mad at some of my defenders on that play. That’s where that smack came from,” Lawrence said. “I usually am mad at somebody for something.
“We had a game plan, and we stuck to it. I’m proud of them.”