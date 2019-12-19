Thursday was a long time coming for KC Brooks.
After receiving an offer to play women’s hockey at Providence College at the beginning of her sophomore year, Brooks, now a senior defenseman on the Pine Creek boys’ hockey team, was finally able to ink her commitment to the Friars and Division I women's hockey.
“It’s been a long journey with a lot of hard work and effort, and being here just signing that letter it really concludes all of the hard work that I’ve had to put into this,” Brooks said. “And seeing my friends and family here, who are the reason I was able to make it here, it was a really special moment.”
Unfortunately there was one member of her support system who wasn’t in the audience.
KC’s mother, Kris Brooks, died Sept. 12 after a battle with breast cancer.
“She was my role model and sacrificed so much so I could be able to play hockey and I definitely couldn’t have done anything without her,” KC said. “She was battling breast cancer for quite a few years and it caused a couple of other health issues. It was the second time that she was diagnosed and it was stage IV breast cancer.”
KC thanked her mom after signing her letter of intent, saying, “If I can be even a fraction of the woman she was, I’ll be happy.”
“(Her passing) has definitely inspired me knowing that now she will be able to watch all of my games, and I just really wanted to make her proud,” KC said.
Kris was a collegiate fencer at Penn State in the late 1980s.
KC’s older brother Alex, last year’s Gazette Preps Ice Hockey Peak Performer of the Year, said their mother’s death influenced them both in life and hockey.
“KC definitely took it to heart and gained something,” Alex said. “She worked really hard to improve herself and I think after that we have been talking and hanging out more and trying to spend as much time as possible with each other. It’s kind of fueled both of us to do the best that we can and same with our dad to just keep each other up and not be too upset about stuff.”
Alex, who graduated in 2019, is playing junior hockey with the South Shore Kings in the U.S. Premier Hockey League, returned to Colorado Springs from Foxboro, Mass., and was in the audience cheering (and giggling) for KC’s signing.
“Alex has been by my side my whole life,” KC said. “He is the reason I started playing, so him being here and seeing him smiling and giggling it just made me feel really special.”
“I was really happy to see her follow something that she really wants to do,” Alex said. “It hit different so see someone that you’ve grown up with to succeed at something that they’ve always dreamt about doing it just hits deep.”
Alex said he and KC didn’t have a typical "sibling rivalry" on the ice, and said he had the opportunity to watch KC grow into an elite player when she joined the boys’ team.
“I think just the physical competition of playing boys kind of helped her learn to use the body more, especially in girls hockey and I think it just made her a better person and player by playing with us,” Alex said.
KC echoed Alex when she thanked her teammates, who she considers her brothers, for making her a better hockey player.