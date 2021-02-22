BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 72, Falcon 68
At Sand Creek: After falling into a nine-point hole after the first quarter, Falcon sparked a comeback, outscoring Sand Creek 42-31 through the second and third quarters to take a two-point lead heading into the final frame of a 4A CSML-North game. But the Scorpions bounced back in the fourth to clinch their third straight win.
Sand Creek (6-2, 5-1) outscored Falcon 15-9 in the final frame.
Falcon falls to 4-4 and 4-2 in league play.
Vanguard 53, Lamar 48
At Lamar: After starting the season 0-6, Vanguard claimed its second straight win in a five-point 3A Tri-Peaks victory over Lamar.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 74, Sand Creek 61
At Falcon: Falcon senior Hannah Burg crushed her career high in a 4A CSML-North win over Sand Creek, leading the Falcons with 36 points, beating her previous high by seven points.
Junior Billie Fiore had a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists, and also had five steals as Falcon is still undefeated with a tight grip on the top position in the conference.
Senior Kayla Harkema scored 10 points for Falcon and had five assists and five steals.
Sand Creek (5-6, 5-3) was led by Nikki Derrell, who had a game-high 37 points, including eight 3-pointers. Last week Derrell broke the Sand Creek school record for career 3-pointers, and Monday broke the school record for 3-pointers made in one game.
Vanguard 67, Lamar 32
At Vanguard: Vanguard continued its tour through the 3A Tri-Peaks league with another dominant victory, this time over Lamar. Vanguard remains undefeated.
The Classical Academy 59, Mitchell 32
Widefield 54, Palmer 34