BASEBALL
Rampart 9, Grand Junction Central 7
At Rampart: Rampart scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a one-run deficit and take the lead in a nonconference win over Grand Junction Central.
Marcys Lyons had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Rams. Josh White hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Taylor Dulaney and Benji Carrington knocked in a run each.
On the mound, White struck out seven in three innings and Carrington fanned six batters in four innings.
Vista Ridge 10, Rampart 5
At Rampart: The Wolves were tied with Rampart heading into the fifth inning and scored six runs in the final three frames on the way to a nonconference win.
Sebrone Denson, Jace Phillips and Luke Singleton had two RBIs each. Singleton led the team with three hits. Owen Glasgow collected six strikeouts in six innings of work.
Rampart was led by Taylor Dulaney and Haydn Benoit with two RBIs each and Josh White had three hits.
The Classical Academy 12, Elizabeth 10 (8 innings)
At The Classical Academy: TCA hit a walk-off in the bottom of the eighth to take down Elizabeth in a 4A/3A CSML North win to remain undefeated in league play.
Alex Moore hit two doubles and a home run to lead TCA with two RBIs. Kobe Katayama, Joey Dutton and Cameron Brickler also had two RBIs each.
Doherty 15, Palmer Ridge 4
At Doherty: Five Spartans had multiple RBIs and three more contributed runs in a 4A Pikes Peak win over Palmer Ridge.
Max Diluzio led Doherty with three RBIs. Cameron Hagan, Travis Box, Chase Frey and Jake Corsi had two each while David Cooper, Logan Spring and Noah Schiff batted in one run apiece.
Griffen Wells struck out seven batters through 5.2 innings.
Salida 11, Manitou Springs 10
Summit 12, Canon City 6
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 12, Evergreen 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Top-ranked Cheyenne Mountain downed No. 2 Evergreen in a nonconference battle of the state’s best.
Zak Paige, Mitchell Lewis, Kevin Papa and Wyatt Furda scored two goals each for Cheyenne. Paige also had three assists, Lewis had two and Papa had one.
Hank Walsh, Vance Maready, Aidan Hybl and Colby Erdossy also scored and Griffin Meyer had five takeaways.
Cheyenne Mountain’s only loss comes from Class 5A No. 3 Cherry Creek.
Golden 17, Air Academy 9
Lewis-Palmer 17, Palmer 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Canon City 11, Colorado Springs School 1
At CSS: Kyndal West scored four goals and Zoe Kies scored twice and had an assist as Canon City defeated Colorado Springs School in a nonconference game.
Mady Ley had a goal and three assists and Lyndsey French had three helpers. Tylan Atwood, Danaye Walters, Aly Richardson and Katie Laughlin also scored.
Sydney Rowe had two saves on the way to her fourth win in goal.
Discovery Canyon 0, Lewis-Palmer 0
Elizabeth 5, Bennett 4 (OT)
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: James Irwin clinched its fifth straight win in straight sets 25-17, 25-10, 26-24 over Mesa Ridge.