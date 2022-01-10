BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 85, Elizabeth 51
At St. Mary's: Seniors led the way once again for the Pirates.
Andon Mindrup (25), Cyrus Hernandez (18) and Sam Howery (16) all scored in double digits to lead St. Mary's. As a team, the Pirates drained 10 3-pointers to remain a perfect 9-0 on the season.
The three leading scorers Monday are the team's leading scorers through nine games, as well. Howery has been atop the bunch with 24.1 points per game.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Widefield 116, Pueblo East 21
