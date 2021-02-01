Boys’ Basketball
St. Mary’s 109, James Irwin 28
At James Irwin: The St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team scored more than 100 points for the second time in three games.
Six of eight St. Mary’s scorers finished in double figures, led by freshman Max Howery, who scored a career-high 32 points. Junior Sam Howery scored 15 and completed his second career triple-double with 12 rebounds and 14 assists. He also led the team in steals with six. John Klein scored 16 points, Luke Stockelman added 16, Andon Mindrup scored 14 and Carson Faber scored 10.
Through three games, St. Mary’s (3-0, 1-0 3A Tri-Peaks) averages 96 points per game.
La Junta 53, Vanguard 51
At Vanguard: La Junta surged in the fourth quarter to overcome a nine point deficit and took the lead, outscoring the Coursers 21-10 in the final eight minutes for a 3A Tri-Peaks victory.
Manitou Springs 54, Florence 33
Salida 78, Ellicott 68
Banning Lewis 45, Woodland Park 38
Liberty 48, Vista Ridge 44
Girls’ Basketball
St. Mary’s 88, James Irwin 6
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s junior Ellie Hartman led the Pirates with 15 points in a 3A Tri-Peaks opening win over James Irwin. Freshman Maeve Salveson added 13 points — a career high — and junior Payton Kutz added 10.
Eight other scorers got in on the action, with seven scoring five or more points for St. Mary’s. Senior Madison Bodette neared a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Cheyenne Mountain 47
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson junior Tori Howard scored a career-high 15 to lead the Trojans (1-1, 1-0) to a 5A/4A PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain.
Torie Bass added 14 points and led the team with six steals. Sophomore Aiyana Mitchell finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Cheyenne Mountain is 1-2 and 0-1 in league play.
Manitou Springs 73, Florence 27
At Manitou Springs: Sophomore Grace Allen nearly outscored Florence by herself, leading Manitou Springs with 24 points as the Mustangs took down the Huskies in a 3A Tri-Peaks league opener.
Eleven Mustangs got on the board, led by Allen, who was the team’s only double-figure scorer, and neared a double-double with eight rebounds and also had eight assists.
Lauren Reed and Abigail Parker had seven points each for Manitou Springs (1-1, 1-0).
Doherty 65, Palmer Ridge 57
Vanguard 89, La Junta 28
Ice Hockey
Colorado Academy 5, Air Academy 3