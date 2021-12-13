BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 67, Fountain-Fort Carson 62
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Falcon, led by senior Mason Black, is continuing to soar.
The Falcons stormed past the Trojans to capture their fifth win in seven games. They've been successful playing local teams, capturing wins over Mesa Ridge, a pair over Canon City and now Fountain-Fort Carson. A visit to Vista Ridge is up next.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain 42, Fountain-Fort Carson 39
At Cheyenne Mountain: Nico Gagliardi and company are still rolling. Four of the first five weight classes went to the Trojans, but the Hawks stormed back, capturing each of the four heaviest weight classes to edge out a win.
Doherty 42, Vista Ridge 39
At Doherty: The Spartans, thanks to a few clutch wins and forfeits, once again found themselves on top.
Nate Conklin, Michael Tracy and Sean Lawson all captured wins on pins, with the other four victories coming by Vista Ridge forfeit.
SPIRIT
The spirit season is over, and with it, so is the fall sports slate. Several local teams competed at the state competition — finding success in multiple events.
Lewis-Palmer was the top finisher. The Rangers finished second in the 4A all-girl bracket with an 84.1 score. Discovery Canyon (78.9) and Palmer Ridge (76.95) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the same event.
Woodland Park finished second, as well, albeit in 3A all-girls. James Irwin was one spot behind. Falcon rounded out the finishers with a third-place spot in 4A co-ed cheer.