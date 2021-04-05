FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 5, Air Academy 4
At Rampart: Johnathan Ellis scored a hat trick and Domyniko Jordan netted two goals as Rampart claimed a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Air Academy.
The Rams were tied with Air Academy 2-2 at halftime, but netted three goals in the second half to clinch the one-goal victory. Ammon Brown had eight saves in goal for Rampart.
Palmer Ridge 3, Doherty 2 (OT)
At Doherty: Palmer Ridge forced overtime and clinched the 5A/4A PPAC victory in overtime.
Three different scorers helped lift the Bears to victory. Landon McNew, Matthew Vroom and Matt Sega scored for Palmer Ridge. Brandon Baroni and Cody Cunningham had an assist each and Brayden Johnson had five saves in goal.
Doherty’s Brek Foulk scored twice, assisted by Tyler Reese.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Jack Hanson scored twice and five other Cheyenne Mountain players scored in a decisive 5A/4A PPAC win.
Hanson had two goals and an assist. Logan Murray, Pierre Agbo, Cody Hoag, Wade Jones and Paul Agbo also scored. Freshman Jackson Bufkin earned his second shutout in goal.
Lewis-Palmer 4, Discovery Canyon 2
Liberty 5, Vista Ridge 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Peyton 0
At James Irwin: James Irwin earned its third straight win in a nonconference victory over Peyton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21.
Kya’ Willis led the Jaguars with 10 kills, Gabby Liles had nine and Kayla Higgs had eight. Kailan Gallegos had five aces.
Discovery Canyon 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
Falcon 3, Sand Creek 1
The Classical Academy 3, Mitchell 0