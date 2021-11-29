ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 8, Air Academy 2
At Cadet Ice Arena: Gavin Costa had a hat trick and an assist as the Rams blew by the Kadets with six unanswered goals in the second and third periods.
Jaxon Daniels had four assists to lead Rampart. Sam Culp chipped in two goals and an assist while Blake Komrofske and Sean Melnyk each had a goal and two assists. Linus Patterson contributed a goal and an assist and Kiko Miller and Nick Lande finished with two helpers each.
Rampart went 3-for-6 on the power play. Duke Pingrey earned the win in net.
Caleb Weien scored both power-play goals for the Kadets with secondary assists from Mason McCullough.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 63, Coronado 57
At Coronado: Senior Drew Reichart paced the Spartans with 20 points and 21 rebounds in the season opener for both teams. Junior Christian Drummond added 15 points and James Pulliam followed with 14.
The Spartans next play Thursday at Dakota Ridge. Next up for Coronado is Montrose, also on Thursday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 47, Thomas Jefferson 43