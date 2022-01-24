ICE HOCKEY
Pine Creek 4, Doherty 2
At Sertich: It was all Pine Creek after the first period. In the final two stanzas, the Eagles tacked on three goals to Doherty's one.
After a loss or tie in their first nine games, the Eagles have won back-to-back games, including a 5-3 win over Liberty last week. A home and away with Castle View awaits Pine Creek this weekend.
Air Academy 10, Pueblo County 3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Thomas Jefferson at Sand Creek 77, Thomas Jefferson 63
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek picked up another key win Monday.
The Scorpions have won three consecutive games, including a double-digit win over a playoff qualifier from last year in Thomas Jefferson. Sierra and Mitchell were also part of the win streak that's driven Sand Creek to 7-7.
Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Rampart 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Vanguard 42, Lamar 41
At Lamar: The Coursers are one of the state's best and a win over Lamar marked yet another victory over a winning squad.
Vanguard's won eight consecutive games after dropping its first two. Lamar's one-point deficit marked the only one less than six in the win streak. Junior Juliana Garcia has carried the scoring load, dropping nearly 17 points per game.
Elbert 60, CSDB 13