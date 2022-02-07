BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Simla 54, CSDB 8
Salida 56, Ellicott 39
Peyton 68, Colorado Springs School 29
At Colorado Springs School: The Peyton Panthers only allowed two points in the fourth quarter as they cruised to victory.
Peyton senior Gibson Gellerman scored 24 points on 7-13 from the field, 2-3 from behind the arc, and went a perfect 8-8 on free throws. Logan Nickell was second in scoring for the Panthers, scoring 13 on 4-10 shooting, 2-4 from three, and 3-4 from the line. AJ Lashley scored 11 on 4-6 from the field, and hit a three-pointer and a pair of free throws.
On the other end, Lashley came up with four steals and a block. Nickell had three steals, a block, and five assists. Evan Neumeier dished out five assists, picked up six points on 2-5 shooting, and hit two free throws.
Sand Creek 53, Sierra 40
At Sierra: The visiting Sand Creek Scorpions came away with a 13-point victory over the home Sierra Stallions.
The Stallions were led by Chris Wooten and Davohn Caldwell. Wooten scored 16 points on 4-12 from the field and 8-10 from the line. Caldwell scored 10 on 5-13 shooting. Wooten and Caldwell were the only Stallions to score double digits.
Sophomore Oshea Tuck made the only three-pointer for Sierra. Daveon Cooks (sophomore) led Sierra in rebounds, grabbing six defensive and two offensive boards.
St. Mary’s 83, James Irwin 30
At St. Mary’s: The St. Mary’s Pirates dominated on both ends, winning by 53 and holding James Irwin to a three-point fourth quarter.
The Pirates had three players reach double-digit scoring. Senior Sam Howery recorded a triple-double. The senior scored 19 on 8-15 from the field, 1-4 behind the arc, and 2-2 on free throws. Howery also grabbed 12 rebounds (10 defensive and two offensive) and dished at 14 assists.
Owen Barton (senior) scored 19 points on 8-11 from the field and went 3-3 behind the stripe. Another senior, Carson Faber, scored 13 on 6-9 from the field and 1-2 from three-point territory.
Douglas County 95, Rampart 55
At Douglas County: The Douglas County Huskies defended home court with a 40-point victory.
The Huskies had five players in double-digit scoring. Senior Ty Nettles led the way with 18 points and nine assists. Nettles was able to hit both three-pointers attempted. Jaeton Hackley had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Aj Jackson, Xander Baldessari and Anthony Nettles were the other big scorers of the night for Douglas County. Jackson put up 15, hitting two from deep, and grabbing 10 rebounds. Baldessari also scored 15 on 6-11 shooting, 2-3 from three, and 1-1 from the line. Nettles scored 10, going a perfect 4-4 from the field, and 2-2 from three-point territory.
Mitchell 60, Elizabeth 47
Falcon 58, The Classical Academy 43
Widefield 54, Cañon City 47
Woodland Park 51, Banning Lewis Academy 47
Evangelical Christian Academy 59, Hanover 48
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Peyton 58, Colorado Springs School 13
At Colorado Springs School: The Peyton Panthers took care of business against the Colorado Springs School Kodiaks.
The Panthers' Tara Graham was selected as the Peyton Girls Basketball Player of the Game. Peyton extended its win streak to eight with the Monday night away win. The Panthers improved their overall record to 10-5 and still hold an undefeated league play record (2-0).
The Panthers are outscoring opponents 753-547 and currently sit in first place in the 2A Black Forest conference.
The Kodiaks now sit in fifth place of the 2A Black Forest conference with an overall record of 2-6 and a league record of 1-2. This season, Colorado Springs School has been outscored by opponents 315-169 and has dropped two in a row.
The Classical Academy 41, Falcon 31
At Falcon: The Classical Academy Titans only allowed four points in the first and fourth quarter to steal a game on the road.
The Titans extended their win streak to 11 with their Monday night victory. The Classical Academy is outscoring opponents 932-615 this season. The Titans improve to a 14-2 overall record and an undefeated 6-0 league record.
The Falcons have dropped their last three games. Falcon, overall, is now one game below .500 with a 9-10 record. In league play, the Falcons sit at .500 with a 3-3 record. Falcon is being outscored by its opponents 940-856 this season.
Ellicott 50, Salida 16
Cañon City 60, Widefield 12
At Widefield: The Cañon City Tigers went home happy as they took down the Widefield Gladiators by 48 points.
The Tigers extended their win streak to nine with the Monday night win. Cañon City now sits at 17-2 overall and 6-0 in league play. The Tigers are outscoring their opponents 974-619 this year.
The Gladiators are back in the loss column after winning their previous game. Widefield’s record now drops to 4-14 overall and 1-5 in league play. The Gladiators are being outscored 880-654 by their opponents.
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 6, Woodland Park 2
At Rampart: The Rampart Rams scored four goals the first period and dominated the rest of the way.
The Rams had six players score a goal and all players had 100% shots on goal percentage. Kian Bendico, Kaleb Steele, Kiki Miller, Aidan Hamerquist, Gavin Costa, and Blake Komrofske were the goal scorers.
Sean Melnyk (2), Nick Lande, Sam Cullp, Joshua Denis and Landon Bendico all came up with an assist.
Rhiley Montoya and Westin McCorkell scored the only goals for the Woodland Park Panthers. Cole Perry and Trafford Havens assisted on a goal.