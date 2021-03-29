PREP VOLLEYBALL

File, The Gazette

 Isaiah J. Downing

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 5, Dakota Ridge 1

At Liberty: Liberty scored five first-half goals in a decisive nonconference win over Dakota Ridge.

Hailey Edge earned the shutout for the Lancers (2-1-1).

BOYS’ SOCCER

Atlas Prep 4, Colorado Springs School 0 

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0

At Vista Ridge: Palmer Ridge won its sixth consecutive match in straight sets in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge (25-6, 25-16, 25-20).

Gianna Cuomo had six kills for the Wolves and CeCe Johnson had four. Johnson also had a team-high four blocks.

Pine Creek 3, Lewis-Palmer 1

At Pine Creek: Lewis-Palmer won the opening set 25-23, but Pine Creek bounced back to win three straight, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 for a 5A/4A PPAC win.

Hailey Aigner had 15 kills and five aces to lead the Eagles. Amelia Nott had 13 kills and Mikayla Hinton had four blocks.

Air Academy 3, Doherty 2

At Doherty: The Kadets bounced back after losing the first two sets to Doherty, winning the final three for a five-set 5A/4A PPAC victory.