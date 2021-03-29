FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 5, Dakota Ridge 1
At Liberty: Liberty scored five first-half goals in a decisive nonconference win over Dakota Ridge.
Hailey Edge earned the shutout for the Lancers (2-1-1).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Atlas Prep 4, Colorado Springs School 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Palmer Ridge won its sixth consecutive match in straight sets in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge (25-6, 25-16, 25-20).
Gianna Cuomo had six kills for the Wolves and CeCe Johnson had four. Johnson also had a team-high four blocks.
Pine Creek 3, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Pine Creek: Lewis-Palmer won the opening set 25-23, but Pine Creek bounced back to win three straight, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 for a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Hailey Aigner had 15 kills and five aces to lead the Eagles. Amelia Nott had 13 kills and Mikayla Hinton had four blocks.
Air Academy 3, Doherty 2
At Doherty: The Kadets bounced back after losing the first two sets to Doherty, winning the final three for a five-set 5A/4A PPAC victory.