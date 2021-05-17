FOOTBALL
Joe Roskam named coach at Sierra
Joe Roskam is back at Sierra, taking over for the Stallions on Monday after spending the past 10 years at Woodland Park.
Roskam coached at Sierra from 2005-10 — taking the program to the playoffs in 2007 and ’08 — before he left for the Panthers. Woodland Park was his wife’s alma mater and where he coached both of his sons (Dominic, class of 2018, and Braden, 2021).
Roskam had announced he was leaving as athletic director and football coach Woodland Park in late April, saying he had accepted a dean’s position at Sierra.
“Joe Roskam knows what it takes to make Sierra football a success,” Stallions athletic director Robert Bentley said. “He has done it before and can do it again. He is a coach of the highest character and integrity and has a passion for helping students both in school and on the athletic field. Sierra is lucky to have him back roaming our halls and being a positive influence on our students and student-athletes.”
Jason Cauley takes over at Mitchell
Mitchell announced Jason Cauley as its new football coach with a tweet on Friday.
“We are excited to see you lead our football program and develop our scholar-athletes on and off the field!” Marauders athletic director Nick Karn wrote on the social media site.
Cauley spent the past two seasons at Vista Ridge, going 8-7. He resigned the position in late April.
He previously coached in Arizona, Kansas, Hawaii and Alabama.
BASEBALL
Falcon 13, Sand Creek 0 (five innings)
At Falcon: Junior Nolan Adamski threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two .
Adamski also drove in three runs on two hits, including a triple.
Gavin Schmidt homered and drove in three for the Falcons (5-0), who have outscored opponents 57-3 this season.
Sand Creek (4-2) saw a four-game winning streak end.
Doherty 16, Rampart 5 (five innings)
At Doherty: Six run frames in the fourth and fifth innings helped Doherty put an early end to this one with the 10-run rule
Noah Schiff went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Spartans (2-2).
Rampart falls to 1-5.
Coronado 11, Palmer 0
GIRLS’ GOLF
DCC Thunder Invitational
At Woodmoor Country Club: Discovery Canyon won the team competition with a 254 and claimed the top two individuals with Emily Change placing first with a 78 and Christina Cheng firing an 86 to take second.
Lewis-Palmer’s Kalai Hamlin was third with an 89.
Pine Creek shot 300 to take second among teams.
Cardinal Invitational
At Springs Ranch Golf Course: Maddie Fontana took high individual honors with an 82, as she led The Classical Academy to the team victory in the second Colorado Springs Metro League North tournament.
Falcon’s Natali Viera took second with a 99 and TCA’s Morgan Mullins was third at 101.
Elizabeth took second in the team scores with a 318, nine strokes behind the Titans.
Pueblo Centennial Lady Bulldog Invitational
At Walking Stick Golf Course: Senior Zoey Rodriguez of Pueblo South won among individuals with a 76 and Pueblo County outdueled Cheyenne Mountain for top team honors.
Canon City freshman Abrianna Lippis took second with an 85 and Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Rachel Tanner was third at 94.
Pueblo County shot a 419, while Cheyenne Mountain finished at 423. No other teams shot better than 474.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At James Irwin: Luke Farrante had 10 serving aces as James Irwin topped Fountain-Fort Carson 25-8, 25-14, 25-11.
Ryan Longamore led the Jaguars (6-1) with seven kills against the Trojans (2-3).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 9, Pueblo West 1