BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 60, Castle View 52
At Liberty: The Lancers were down a pair at the half, but scored 22 in the final stanza to overtake Castle View Monday.
The win moved Liberty to 7-10 and halted a two-game losing spell. Seniors Jordan McKay and Landen Dvorsky have been the team's leaders on offense, with both averaging double digits as league play gets fully underway.
Banning Lewis Academy 56, Colorado Springs School 17
Peyton 82, Calhan 47
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Peyton 58, Calhan 21
Ellicott 56, Strasburg 31