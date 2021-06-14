BASEBALL
4A Regionals
Region 4
No. 5 Lewis-Palmer 15, No. 21 Longmont 14
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer fended off a resilient Longmont squad in the Region 4 championship game, ending the Trojan comeback with the game-tying run on base.
Longmont trailed Lewis-Palmer by one heading into the fourth inning and scored three runs to take the lead. But the Rangers rebounded with six runs in the bottom of the inning and added five more in the fifth to take a six-run lead.
Longmont kicked off the comeback early in the top of the seventh with back-to-back singles. Alec Northouse and Adam Benes followed with an RBI each before Devon Nowells hit a line drive down the third-base line to clear the bases and cut the deficit to two.
The back-and-forth battle came to an end when sophomore Caleb Pepper entered the game in relief, and struck out two of three batters faced to strand the game-tying run on base.
“Caleb has had some limited chances on the mound, but he is phenomenal,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Brett Lester. “The kid just flat out knows how to compete, he’s the kid that will do anything for you and he tries max effort every single pitch. He came in and did a great job.”
Pepper needed just 10 pitches to retire three batters and clinch the state tournament berth for Lewis-Palmer.
Matt Rhoades led the Rangers with five RBIs and Tommy Fiocchi had three. Cooper Ciesielski hit a two-run home run and Pepper had two RBIs.
"This game could have gone either way,” Lester said. “Good teams find a way to win the close ones and it took all 15 runs because we gave up a whole bunch too. I’m proud of this group, they accomplished a lot and we still have a little ways to go.”
Region 5
No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain 7, No. 15 Denver North 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain won the Region 5 title in a shutout win over Denver North to earn a spot in the 4A state tournament.
Brad Helton led Cheyenne with four RBIs off two hits, including a home run. Hays Chaney hit a solo home run while Max O’Neil and Denton Damgaard had an RBI each.
Helton fanned eight batters in seven shutout innings and allowed five hits as Cheyenne Mountain enters the state tournament with a 15-2 record.
Region 2
No. 9 Falcon 12, No. 24 Erie 9
At D’Evelyn: Falcon took a 9-2 lead in the first two innings of a first-round tournament game against Erie, and ultimately punched its ticket to the region title game.
Zach Howe led the Falcons with three hits and three RBIs while Lane Potts and Nolan Adamski had two RBIs each.
Clayton Sanger earned the win on the mound, collecting nine strikeouts in five innings. Nate Moorehead struck out five in two innings of relief.
No. 8 D’Evelyn 9, No. 9 Falcon 2
At D’Evelyn: Falcon couldn’t get past host D’Evelyn in the Region 2 championship game ending its season with a 13-2 record and a 4A/3A CSML North championship.
Nolan Adamski is credited with the team’s only RBI.
Region 3
No. 13 Elizabeth 2, No. 20 Discovery Canyon 1
At Holy Family: Elizabeth defeated Discovery Canyon in the first round of the Region 3 tournament to move on to the title game against Holy Family.
Discovery Canyon ends its season with an 8-8 record.
No. 4 Holy Family 11, No. 13 Elizabeth 1
At Holy Family: Elizabeth fell to host Holy Family in the Region 3 championship game, ending the season with a 12-5 record.
Region 8
No. 11 Windsor 4, No. 22 Air Academy 1
At Evergreen: Air Academy fell to Windsor in the first round of the Region 8 tournament, ending its season with an 8-8 record.
3A Regionals
Region 3
No. 20 The Classical Academy 8, No. 13 Bennett 2
At Bayfield: The Classical Academy scored six runs in the top of the sixth on the way to a first-round Region 3 victory over Bennett.
Ryan Howard hit a home run and had three RBIs to lead the Titans. Kobe Katayama and Vinny Miller had two RBIs each. Teller Wilson struck out eight batters through six innings in the win.
No. 20 The Classical Academy 7, No. 4 Bayfield 3
At Bayfield: The Classical Academy upset host Bayfield in the Region 3 championship to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament.
The Titans took a 7-0 lead early and held off Bayfield’s bats as Vinny Miller struck out six batters and allowed just three hits in 4.1 innings of work. Kobe Katayama struck out four of eight batters faced in 2.2 innings and allowed one hit.
Josh Dunn had three hits including a home run and led TCA with three RBIs. Katayama, Cam Bricker and Tyler Bonaquista had an RBI each.
Region 8
No. 22 Sterling 16, No. 11 Manitou Springs 5
At University: Sterling hit its stride in the late innings and brought nine runs across in the top of the fifth for enough to end the first-round Region 8 clash after five innings.
Manitou Springs ends the year 8-7.
5A Regionals
Region 5
No. 15 Fort Collins 8, No. 18 Doherty 4
At Fruita Monument: Doherty scored three runs in the final two innings, but the comeback fell short in the opening round of the Region 5 tournament.
David Cooper had two RBIs to lead the Spartans. Logan Spring and Max Diluzio had an RBI each as Doherty ends the year with a 9-7 record.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
At Country Club of Colorado: Rock Canyon won the team race at the Cheyenne Mountain Invite with a score of 227, chased by Discovery Canyon in second with a 233. Cheyenne Mountain placed third (254) followed by Doherty (275) and Pine Creek (277).
Lewis-Palmer's Kalai Hamlin finished in second behind Rock Canyon’s Gisella Lagrimas who shot 3-under par. Hamlin finished at par 71 thanks to a birdie on the 17th hole.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Ava Schroeder placed third shooting a 73 and Discovery Canyon’s Emily Cheng placed fourth with a 74. Lauren Jaworowski of Discovery Canyon took sixth (78) and Colorado Springs Christian’s Leanne Telle tied for seventh, shooting a 79. Jenna Bistline of Rampart, Christina Cheng of Discovery Canyon and Air Academy’s Kya Shatzer tied for 10th at 81.