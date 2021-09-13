93460049
akajhoe

SOFTBALL

Liberty 21, Pine Creek 7

At Pine Creek: Pine Creek kept things close early, but Liberty showed its might late Monday. 

Entering the seventh inning, the Lancers held an 11-6 lead before scoring 10 in the seventh. Faith Evans led the way with five hits and seven RBIs. 

Fountain-Fort Carson 8, Air Academy 7

At Air Academy: Fountain-Fort Carson wouldn't be stopped in its latest win.

Down 7-2, the Trojans stormed all the way back to take a lead and clinch the win a half frame later. F-FC's Alexis Alvarado pitched the entire game and struck out four. 

Discovery Canyon 21, Palmer Ridge 5

Elizabeth 10, Rocky Mountain 5

Montrose 17, James Irwin 0

Vista Ridge 10, Lewis-Palmer 0

BOYS’ TENNIS

Discovery Canyon 7, Fountain Valley 0

At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder handily won all the matches that were played.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Lutheran 3, Lewis-Palmer 0

At Lewis Palmer: Kiley Gennerman led the way for Lewis Palmer as it dropped its fourth match of the year Monday. 

Gennerman's nine kills represented a team high as the Rangers struggled to keep pace with Lutheran. The latter is ranked fourth in 3A by the Colorado High School Activities Association and received a first-place vote in the latest poll. 

BOYS’ SOCCER

Fountain Valley 3, Ellicott 1

At Ellicott: Jordan Nunez-Alley, Julian Swett and Theo Lawson all scored as Fountain Valley registered its fifth win of the year in six tries. 

The Danes took an early 2-0 lead and rode the goalkeeping of Kensei Asai to the win. 

Fort Morgan 10, Elizabeth 0

GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver 3, Liberty 0