SOFTBALL
Liberty 21, Pine Creek 7
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek kept things close early, but Liberty showed its might late Monday.
Entering the seventh inning, the Lancers held an 11-6 lead before scoring 10 in the seventh. Faith Evans led the way with five hits and seven RBIs.
Fountain-Fort Carson 8, Air Academy 7
At Air Academy: Fountain-Fort Carson wouldn't be stopped in its latest win.
Down 7-2, the Trojans stormed all the way back to take a lead and clinch the win a half frame later. F-FC's Alexis Alvarado pitched the entire game and struck out four.
Discovery Canyon 21, Palmer Ridge 5
Elizabeth 10, Rocky Mountain 5
Montrose 17, James Irwin 0
Vista Ridge 10, Lewis-Palmer 0
BOYS’ TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 7, Fountain Valley 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder handily won all the matches that were played.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Lutheran 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis Palmer: Kiley Gennerman led the way for Lewis Palmer as it dropped its fourth match of the year Monday.
Gennerman's nine kills represented a team high as the Rangers struggled to keep pace with Lutheran. The latter is ranked fourth in 3A by the Colorado High School Activities Association and received a first-place vote in the latest poll.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 3, Ellicott 1
At Ellicott: Jordan Nunez-Alley, Julian Swett and Theo Lawson all scored as Fountain Valley registered its fifth win of the year in six tries.
The Danes took an early 2-0 lead and rode the goalkeeping of Kensei Asai to the win.
Fort Morgan 10, Elizabeth 0
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver 3, Liberty 0