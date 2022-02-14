BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Florence 69, Manitou Springs 53
At Manitou Springs: The Florence Huskies used a 23-12 first quarter to propel them to a Monday night win.
The Huskies have won four of their last five to improve to a 12-6 overall record and a 6-5 league record. Florence is outscoring opponents 1,066-965 this season. The Huskies will finish off the regular season on Wednesday.
Manitou Springs still holds a winning record after the loss. Overall, the Mustangs are 10-8 and 6-5 in league play. Manitou Springs is outscoring its opponents 1,014-951. The Mustangs will close out the regular season at home on Wednesday.
Fountain Valley 59, Colorado Springs School 52
At Colorado Springs School: The Fountain Valley Danes picked up a road win against the CSS Kodiaks.
The Danes are now 4-9 overall and 2-3 in league play. Fountain Valley is 4-4 on the road and 0-5 at home. The Mustangs are being outscored by opponents 824-597.
The Kodiaks have a 3-10 overall record and 1-4 in league play. CSS has now lost two straight games. The Kodiaks are being outscored by opponents 764-498.
La Junta 74, Vanguard 64
The Classical Academy 58, Elizabeth 41
Ellicott 72, James Irwin 58
Colorado Springs Christian School 61, Buena Vista 55
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 40, Harrison 25
At Coronado: The Coronado Cougars cruise to victory after holding the Harrison Panthers to a scoreless first quarter.
The Cougars were led by sophomore Dayshanay Bruner’s double double as she scored 14 (5-9 shooting) and grabbed 18 rebounds (six offensive and 12 defensive). Bruner also had five blocks, four free throws (4-8), and two steals.
Bella Martinez was second in scoring for the Cougars with nine points. Other scorers include Allison Leisher (six points) Ella Leisher (five points), Maddie Leukhardt (four points) and Sierra Vigil (two points).
Zaria Graham led Harrison in scoring with 12 points on 5-14 shooting. Elizah Moya scored eight, Nadia Turnipseed scored three and Shyla Downes scored two. Turnipseed pulled down 10 rebounds as well (three offensive and seven defensive).
Vanguard 58, La Junta 47
At La Junta: The Vanguard School Coursers held the La Junta Tigers to three points in the first quarter to help the road win.
The Coursers extend their winning streak to 14 games with the win. The Vanguard School improves to 14-2 overall and 12-0 in league. The Coursers are outscoring their opponents 922-584 this season.
La Junta lost its two-game win streak with the Monday night loss. The Tigers now sit at 10-8 overall and 6-5 in league play. La Junta is outscoring opponents 812-719 this season.
Colorado Springs Christian School 56, Buena Vista 15
The Classical Academy 54, Elizabeth 18
Fountain Valley 37, Colorado Springs School 20