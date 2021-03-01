BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 65, Cheyenne Mountain 50
At Discovery Canyon: Trent Pasvogel scored 17 points, tied for his season high, to lead Discovery Canyon past Cheyenne Mountain in the Thunder’s first 5A/4A PPAC win. Ethan Smith was not far behind with 16 points for the Thunder and Robert Usevitch and Avery Prechtel had nine points each.
Cheyenne Mountain falls to 2-5 and 1-2 in league play.
Falcon 100, Mitchell 41
At Falcon: Falcon earned its first 100-point game of the season in a dominant 4A CSML-North performance over Mitchell.
The Falcons held a 54-23 lead after the first half and outscored Mitchell 31-4 in the third quarter. Falcon is 6-5 and 6-3 in league play. Mitchell falls to 1-9 and remains winless in the CSML.
St. Mary’s 96, Vanguard 49
At Vanguard: St. Mary’s had five Pirates finish in double figures, including a 23-point performance from junior Cyrus Hernandez. Luke Stockelman had 21 points as St. Mary’s claimed a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Vanguard, and Max Howery and Josh Klein scored 13 each. Both Howery and Klein finished with a double-double, Howery with 10 assists and Klein had 10 rebounds.
Sam Howery had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Pirates remain undefeated with three 3A Tri-Peaks games left in the regular season. Vanguard falls to 4-8 and 4-5 in league play.
Palmer 77, Coronado 68
At Palmer: Kolben Barney led the Terrors with 30 points and Jaiden Flowers scored 19 for Palmer in a CSML-South win over Coronado.
Barney flirted with a double-double, finishing with a team-high nine rebounds. Jameer Satchell had 12 points for Palmer.
Palmer Ridge 54, Liberty 49
At Liberty: Jordan McKay had 20 points for Liberty and Josiah Sewell scored 14, but it wasn’t enough to get past Palmer Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC game.
The Lancers (5-6, 4-3) have lost five straight. Palmer Ridge is 4-6 and 2-5 in league play.
Rampart 89, Canon City 52
Manitou Springs 58, Colorado Springs Christian School 48
Doherty 47, Vista Ridge 37
Ellicott 69, Banning Lewis Academy 59, OT
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 54, Air Academy 41
At Air Academy: Fountain-Fort Carson spoiled Air Academy’s six-game winning streak with a 5A/4A PPAC victory Monday.
The Trojans (7-2, 4-1) were led by Aylonna Robinson with 10 points. Aiyana Mitchell scored 10 and Nikkia Jones had seven points. Mitchell nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds.
Air Academy is 8-4 and suffered its second PPAC loss.
Doherty 44, Castle View 42
At Doherty: After a come-from-behind victory against nonleague opponent ThunderRidge over the weekend, Doherty claimed another close nonconference victory over Castle View, thwarting a fourth-quarter comeback by the Sabercats.
Doherty has won nine straight and has two more 5A/4A PPAC games remaining in the regular season.
Coronado 54, Palmer 31