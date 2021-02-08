BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 72, Mesa Ridge 67
At Harrison: Harrison slowly built a comfortable lead over the Grizzlies in a CSML-South clash, and eventually thwarted a fourth-quarter comeback to claim a five-point victory over Mesa Ridge.
The Panthers are 3-3 and 2-1 in league play. Mesa Ridge is 3-3 and 1-2 in CSML-South.
The Classical Academy 68, Mitchell 55
At Mitchell: Mitchell started off slow, scoring just nine points in the first quarter, but rebounded to score 17 in the second quarter of a 4A CMSL-North game. But the Marauders’ momentum swung the other way again in the third quarter when TCA outscored them 20-6. Mitchell made another effort to erase the deficit in the fourth, with a 23-14 edge over the Titans, but the damage was done.
The win breaks a four-game losing skid for TCA (2-4, 1-2). Mitchell is 1-4.
Falcon 81, Sand Creek 65
At Falcon: Falcon was outscored by the Scorpions 20-14 in the first quarter, but bounced back with a vengeance, outscoring Sand Creek 67-45 the rest of the way.
Falcon is 3-2 and undefeated in 4A CSML-North. Sand Creek is 3-2 and 2-1 in league play.
Elizabeth 54, Sierra 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 64, Mitchell 32
At The Classical Academy: TCA held Mitchell to just 13 points in the first half, all the while racking up a 24-point lead in a 4A CSML-North game before claiming victory.
The Titans are 5-1 and second in CSML at 2-1. Mitchell falls to 2-4 and 1-2 in league play.
Falcon 70, Sand Creek 23
At Sand Creek: Falcon continued its dominant streak in 2021 with a 4A CMSL-North win over Sand Creek. The Falcons are undefeated, averaging 57 points per game, while holding opponents to 35, on average.
Senior Hannah Burg led the Falcons to victory over Sand Creek with 21 points and five steals. Billie Fiore scored 16 points and had six steals, and Kayla Harkema added 15 points. Kilee Wood and Ella Mensen had nine rebounds each.
Sand Creek falls to 2-3 and 2-1 in league play.
Canon City 39, Coronado 25
ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 5, Doherty 4, OT
At Sertich Ice Arena: Doherty let a four-goal lead slip in a 5A South game against Mountain Vista and ultimately fell to the Golden Eagles in overtime.
Mountain Vista scored four unanswered goals through the second and third periods to force overtime and clinched it with a power-play goal, scored by Easton Burg 6:52 into overtime.
Doherty’s Chase Chapman scored two goals for the Spartans (3-2). Zach Goble and Garrett Bogan also scored.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 42, Doherty 36
At Discovery Canyon: In an evenly matched dual with each team winning four matches by fall, Discovery Canyon gained an edge with a pair of wins by decision to defeat Doherty.
Andrew Keegan’s 6-3 win at 195 pounds and Ian Stewart’s close 10-9 win at 120 helped lift the Thunder to victory.
Discovery Canyon’s Trevor Culross needed just 48 seconds to pin his 113-pound opponent, and Dylan Ruane won by fall in 1:30 at 170. At 126, Luis Diaz pinned his opponent in the third period at 5:04 and Raymond Kellermann won his 160-pound bout in 2:20.
Doherty’s Haden Yates won his 106-pound bout with a pin in 2:20, and Zion Neville earned a pin in 3:03 at 138. Justin Vu followed with a fall in 1:55 at 145 and Michael Tracy defeated his 152-pound opponent in 1:03 for the Spartans.