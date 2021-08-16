SOFTBALL
Mead 10, Elizabeth 4
At Mead: Mead jumped out to an 8-0 lead during the third inning and finished up a home win over Elizabeth (1-1).
Abby Hayes handled pitching duties and added a triple. Elyssa Bain contributed a team-high two hits and one RBI against the Mavericks (1-0).
Wheat Ridge 16, Rampart 0 (4 innings)
At Rampart: The Farmers made the Rams’ first outing of the season one to quickly forget. Wheat Ridge scored nine runs in the first inning and, bolstered by home runs from Elizabeth Uhl and Aaliyah Arellano, downed host Rampart.