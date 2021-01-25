Boys’ Basketball
Doherty 78, Bear Creek 44
At Bear Creek: Doherty took down Bear Creek in a dominant win in the season opener Monday with four players finishing in double figures. Brody Gish led the way with 18 points, followed by Jacob Corsi with 16. Schafer Reichart and Christian Drummond had 13 and 12 points for Doherty, respectively.
D’Evelyn 63, Falcon 58
At D’Evelyn: A third-quarter slump hurt Falcon in its season opener against D’Evelyn. The Falcons trailed by two after halftime, but were outscored 20-12 in the third quarter, giving the Jaguars room to breathe in a nonconference clash.
Atlas Prep 46, Banning Lewis Prep 37
Girls’ Basketball
Banning Lewis Prep 50, Atlas Prep 10
At Atlas Prep: Banning Lewis Prep claimed a dominant win over Atlas Prep in the program's first game as a Colorado High School Activities Association-sanctioned program.
Doherty 67, Bear Creek 24