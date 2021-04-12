FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Liberty 1, Rampart 0 (2OT)
At Rampart: Liberty finally found the back of the net after more than 90 minutes of scoreless action to remain undefeated and hand Rampart its second loss of the season in a 5A/4A PPAC battle.
Liberty has won two overtime games in a row.
Pine Creek 1, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Sebastian De La Torre Cantu scored a first-half goal for Pine Creek, which proved to be the game-winner in a 5A/4A PPAC win over the Indians.
Jackson Isaacs had the assist in the Eagles’ second-straight one-goal win.
Dolores Huerta 3, Evangelical Christian 1
Lewis-Palmer 5, Doherty 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Liberty 2
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon ended Liberty’s six-match winning streak in a five-set 5A/4A PPAC battle.
The Thunder won the first, third and fifth sets 25-22, 25-23, 15-13, respectively. Liberty won sets two and four 25-15, 25-19.
Sophomore Addyson McArthur led Discovery Canyon with 14 kills. Naimo Starr and Paityn Kramer had nine each. Kiley West and Sophia Boushell had three aces each and Mcarthur and Aaliyanna Codrington each had four blocks.
Rampart 3, Pine Creek 1
At Rampart: Rampart defeated Pine Creek in a four-set 5A/4A PPAC battle, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23 for its second straight win.
Amelia Nott led Pine Creek with nine kills, and along with Abby Sweeney, had three aces. Sam Barnes had four blocks and Nott had three.
Harrison 3, Mesa Ridge 2
At Harrison: Mesa Ridge forced five sets with wins in sets three and four, but Harrison closed out the 4A/5A CSML South win with a 15-12 win in Set 5.
Isabel Trujillo led Harrison with 13 kills and Kat Eickhoff had 10, and both had four aces each. Amyah Moore-Alen had 33 assists for the Panthers.
Elizabeth 3, Sand Creek 0
The Classical Academy 3, Sierra 0