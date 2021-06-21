GIRLS’ GOLF
4A State Tournament
At CommonGround Golf Course: Discovery Canyon sits in first place in the team race after the first day of 4A state competition, ahead of second-place Holy Family by eight strokes, and Cheyenne Mountain is in third place heading into the final day.
Discovery Canyon sophomore Emily Cheng and Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Ava Schroeder are battling for top finishes. Cheng finished Day 1 in third place shooting a +6, while Schroeder sits in a tie for fourth at +7.
Cheng was +2 on the front nine and was 4-over heading into the final three holes before a double bogey on the 16th pushed her from comfortable second to third place. Leader Jessica Mason of Holy Family enters Day 2 of competition 3-under par.
Schroeder helped her position in the final three holes with birdies on 16 and 18, pushing her up from eighth.
Lewis-Palmer's Kalai Hamlin is tied for 12th after shooting an 84 on her first round and Air Academy’s Kya Shatzer is 14th with an 85. Cheyenne Mountain’s Milan Katlin is in 15th (86) and Christina Cheng of Discovery Canyon is tied for 20th (88).
3A State Tournament
At Elmwood: Colorado Springs Christian senior Leanne Telle is in fifth place following Day 1 of the 3A tournament, shooting an 80. Telle shot three straight bogeys to begin her round but settled in the next four holes.
Rachel Telle, a sophomore, is in 13th after shooting an 85 on her first round.
5A State Tournament
At Denver City Park: After Day 1 of the 5A state tournament, Rampart junior Jenna Bistline is the highest-ranked competitor, sitting 21st. Bistline shot an 83, starting with a birdie on the opening hole.
Pine Creek freshman Kaitlyn Park is in 25th after shooting an 84 and Rampart’s Madison Brown is tied for 32nd (86) followed by Doherty’s Kat Kachel in 34th (87).