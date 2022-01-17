High School Girls Basketball Vanguard vs Univesrsity

Vanguard junior Olivia Caton scores during the game against University on Friday, December 17, 2021 at The Vanguard School.

 WENDY COLLISON, SPOTLIGHT SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Discovery Canyon 88, Westminster 69

At Discovery Canyon: Senior Trent Pasvogel found his stroke Monday. 

He scored a game-high 32 points and shot 65 percent from the field. Fellow seniors Ethan Smith (15) and Cameron Whittle (11) helped with the scoring load, as did junior Aiden Prechtel. 

The Thunder are now 9-4, though three of those losses have come in their last five games. Key league matchups lie ahead. 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Doherty 70, Vista PEAK Prep 58 

Dolores Huerta 34, James Irwin 28

ICE HOCKEY 

Liberty 11, Air Academy 1

At Sertich: The Lancers have been looking for a win, and came up with a big one Monday. 

Liberty put together nine goals in the first two periods alone to pull ahead for good. Coming into Monday's matchup, the Lancers had dropped five consecutive games, with two losses coming in overtime. 

Pine Creek represents a chance for Liberty to put together a win streak. 