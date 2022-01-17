BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 88, Westminster 69
At Discovery Canyon: Senior Trent Pasvogel found his stroke Monday.
He scored a game-high 32 points and shot 65 percent from the field. Fellow seniors Ethan Smith (15) and Cameron Whittle (11) helped with the scoring load, as did junior Aiden Prechtel.
The Thunder are now 9-4, though three of those losses have come in their last five games. Key league matchups lie ahead.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 70, Vista PEAK Prep 58
Dolores Huerta 34, James Irwin 28
ICE HOCKEY
Liberty 11, Air Academy 1
At Sertich: The Lancers have been looking for a win, and came up with a big one Monday.
Liberty put together nine goals in the first two periods alone to pull ahead for good. Coming into Monday's matchup, the Lancers had dropped five consecutive games, with two losses coming in overtime.
Pine Creek represents a chance for Liberty to put together a win streak.
