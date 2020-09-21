BOYS’ GOLF
4A Region 2
At Country Club of Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain claimed the team title on the same course the Indians will battle for a state championship next week, winning Region 2 by 11 strokes.
But it was Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford who took home the individual title with a 1-under par performance, much improved from his round at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational a month ago, in which he said his round was, “as bad as it gets” after battling through tough conditions.
“Today was a different day,” Ford said. “It was the same course but I went in with a much different attitude. I didn’t care about the number that I shot, as long as I made that next step and moved on to state. I was just focusing on the next shot and executing what I can.”
Ford learned Sunday that the 4A state tournament would be moved from Air Academy’s Eisenhower course to the Country Club of Colorado due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Air Force Academy.
“It’s actually pretty cool because this regional is acting as a practice round for state, so today was definitely a confidence boost, coming in under par and having a good day getting to know the course.”
Ford said he plans to take advantage of the course's proximity, and will play a practice round with Lewis-Palmer’s Greg Lewis, who shot 2-over par to qualify for state.
Three Cheyenne Mountain players placed in the top nine, led by Connor Moberly, who tied for third at 2-over par. Carter Surofchek tied for sixth shooting a 76, followed by Thomas Herholtz in ninth with 78.
Palmer Ridge’s Chris Smith placed 10th, scoring an 80, while teammate Trevor Bradley also earned a bid to state shooting an 83. Lewis-Palmer’s Justin Hudson placed 12th with an 82 to qualify for next week.
4A Region 1
At Desert Hawk Golf Course: Led by a 3-under par performance by region champion Reese Knox, Falcon took second at the tournament to qualify for the state tournament as a team.
Knox had five birdies and an eagle on a much-improved round from a week ago, in which he finished 11-over at the Cyclone Invitational on the same course. Benjamin Campbell (14th, 88), Brayden Larose (16th, 91) and Logan Glaser (22nd, 95) will compete with the Falcons at the 4A state tournament next week.
Coronado’s Noah Keller took second with a 3-over-par performance. His teammate Andrew Merz finished fifth at 79 to also qualify for state. Woodland Park’s Evan Cisneros also qualified for the state tournament with an 81 to tie for seventh. The Classical Academy’s Ben Devolve shot an 87 to tie for 11th as the lone Titan to qualify for state.
Canon City’s Matt Perkins snuck into the final qualifying spot after tying for 19th at 93.
3A Region 2
At Murphy Creek Golf Course: St. Mary’s won the regional team title and qualified as a group for the 3A state championships next week thanks in part to Peter Stinar and RJ Davis, who placed second and third, respectively. Stinar finished 3-over par, and Davis was 4-over.
Manitou Springs’ Davis Mack tied with St. Mary’s Luke Calvin for eighth, shooting an 82 to qualify for state.
Elizabeth’s Cayden Kilduff and Garrett Files also qualified for the state tournament shooting 88 and 89, respectively.
5A Western Regional
At Raccoon Creek Golf Course: Liberty’s Hayden Woelk tied for 16th, finishing 6-over par to qualify for the 5A state tournament next week.
He started his day strong with back-to-back birdies on holes 1 and 2, but followed with a double-bogey on 3.
With the top two teams, plus the top 13 placers not on a team earning a bid to state, Woelk claimed the 10th qualifying spot from the regional.
5A Northern Regional
At Hyland Hills in Westminster: Pine Creek qualified for the state tournament as a team, and nearly won the region title, but fell to Fossil Ridge by two strokes.
Wesley Erling tied for the region title shooting 1-under par. He finished his round with six birdies, four on the back nine. Logan Weissman and Trey Valdez tied for 14th, shooting 78, and Preston Ahner finished with an 85.
SOFTBALL
Air Academy 10, Pine Creek 0
At Air Academy: Brina Baysinger racked up 10 strikeouts through five innings and allowed two hits as Air Academy rolls into the final full week of the regular season.
Maliyah Winn and Smith sisters Angela and Ava had two RBIs each to lead the Kadets (7-5, 6-0 5A/4A PPAC) in their third straight win.
Madison Heiner and Alexis Klund had the only hits for Pine Creek (4-10, 0-7).
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Liberty 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Facing a six-run deficit Liberty got its bats going in the top of the fifth, but Cheyenne Mountain’s defense limited the damage to claim a 5A/4A PPAC victory over the Lancers.
Lilliana Alvidrez collected two hits for the Indians (8-6, 3-5), and Kaleena Jones led with two RBIs. Kayleigh Wallis, Mackie Munsey, Marissa Herndon and Alvidrez had an RBI each.
Liberty (2-11, 1-6) was led by Kayleigh Clarke-Nash and Shaylie Dreczka with one RBI each. Clarke-Nash was the only Lancer to have more than one hit.
Palmer Ridge 10, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Palmer Ridge: Geneva German threw five shutout innings against crosstown rival Lewis-Palmer and helped lead the team from the plate with a pair of RBIs in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Brooke Horsley also knocked in two runs for the Bears (8-4, 5-1), and Brooke Bornitz had two hits and an RBI.
Lewis-Palmer (9-3, 4-1) has lost two straight following a seven-game winning streak.
James Irwin 4, Florence 3
At Florence: Sierra Finn did it all for James Irwin, earning the win on the mound and leading at the plate.
Finn collected 13 strikeouts through seven innings in the win, and hit 2 for 3, including a home run, to finish with two RBIs. Layla Paet also had two RBIs for the Jaguars (7-6, 2-2 3A Tri-Peaks).