At Huntsville, Ala.: The state tournament has wrapped up for both boys' and girls' cross country, but the athletes haven't stopped running.

The RunningLane National Championships took place Saturday and included several participants from the area, including the No. 2 team in the nation, Cheyenne Mountain.

Seniors Knox Eaton (23rd) and Erik Le Roux (35th) both finished in the top 35. Junior Kaden Levings did as well (29th). The solid finishes enabled the Hawks to finish second as team in the event — 65 points ahead of third-place Jesuit. Newbury Park, the nation's top school this year, finalized their ranking with a first-place finish that included the three top finishers in the boys' gold race.

The highest finisher of the weekend's top events, though, was Air Academy sophomore Bethany Michalak. She finished 10th in the girls' gold bracket.

Discovery Canyon senior Emma Lindsey had the highest finish, bracket notwithstanding. She finished second in the girls' bronze and plans to attend Oklahoma State after graduation.

Rounding out the top finishers were both Pine Creek and The Classical Academy.

The Titans saw sophomore Matthew Edwards finish 48th in the boys' gold. Junior Sophia Valentine also brought home a 20th-place finish in the girls' silver.

For the Eagles, fellow junior Natalie Buchanan finished just behind Valentine at 30th in the girls' silver.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Doherty 56, Castle View 50

At Castle View: The Spartans controlled every quarter but one in non-league win Monday.

Through eight minutes, Doherty trailed. For each quarter after, it held a lead en route to the Spartans' second win in three games. They also upended Coronado 63-57 to begin the season.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Palmer Ridge 63, Harrison 19

At Palmer Ridge: The Bears held a 40-9 lead at the half and never looked back.

Palmer Ridge has won all four of its games so far, including all three in a Coronado-hosted tournament. In those four games, the Bears have outscored opponents a combined 236-94 behind a ball-swiping defense.

Senior Mia Womack is the scoring leader of the team, posing as the lone double-digit scorer in the team's communal plan.

ICE HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 4, Aspen 3

At Sertich: The Hawks are still soaring.

Cheyenne Mountain took on a chunk of the Western Slope to begin the year and came away undefeated. In wins over Crested Butte, Summit and Aspen, the Hawks outscored their opponents by a combined 20-13. A tough area stretch against Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek awaits.