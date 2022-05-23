BOYS' LACROSSE
(No. 4) Air Academy 11, (No. 1) Denver South 10
At Englewood High School: The Kadets pulled off the huge upset to punch their championship ticket.
Air Academy will head to face Cheyenne Mountain Friday for the 4A State Championship. The Kadets are 15-3 overall and 4-1 in league. Air Academy is outscoring opponents 248-130. The Kadets took down No. 13 Telluride and No. 5 Green Mountain to get in this position.
Cheyenne Mountain is also 15-3 overall and 5-1 in league. The Red-Tailed Hawks have outscored opponents 251-104 this season. Cheyenne Mountain did not play a close game until the final four, taking down No. 14 Battle Mountain and No. 11 Aspen.
The Kadets and Red-Tailed Hawks have played already this season. Cheyenne Mountain bested Air Academy 15-10 in the mid-April matchup.
(No. 3) Cheyenne Mountain 9, (No. 2) Erie 7
At Englewood High School: The Red-Tailed Hawks narrowly took down the Tigers.
The two teams have a history of close games as Erie took down Cheyenne Mountain 11-9 earlier this month.
Cheyenne Mountain outscored Erie 3-1 in the second quarter, which would be the difference in the game. The Red-Tailed Hawks held the Tigers to one goal in the second and third quarters.
Cheyenne Mountain shared the load in the game. Kasey Freeman, Kevin Papa, and Wyatt Furda scored two goals each. Anthony DeCesaro, Hank Walsh, and Stefan Dingbaum scored a goal. Mitchell Lewis did not put one through the net but assisted on four goals.
Cheyenne Mountain will play No. 4 Air Academy in a big local team matchup on Friday.
BASEBALL
(No. 6) Vista Ridge 2, (No. 27) Eaglecrest
At Vista Ridge: A story book ending to advance to the championship.
Vista Ridge and Eaglecrest both scored a run in the second inning. Neither team would cross home plate for another six innings. Eaglecrest loaded the bases before Kaylan Johnson scored Logan Glueckert on a fielder's-choice RBI.
The Wolves played small ball to tie things up in the bottom of the inning. Ashton Surita walked, stole second, and tagged up to advance to third. Jason Smith then cracked a single to center to score Surita.
Both starting pitchers were shoving to hold the scoring. Luke Singleton threw 101 pitches and struck eight Eaglecrest batters. Brayden Mccullogh threw 114 and struck out 11.
But someone has to win, and Chase Kessler was ready for the next game. Kessler singled in the bottom of the eighth to score Singleton.
(No. 6) Vista Ridge vs. (No. 22) Rock Canyon
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves followed a nail-biter with another down-to-the-wire game.
The Wolves took down the Jaguars to win the 5A Region 6 championship. Vista Ridge extended its winning record to 22-3 overall and 18-2 in league. Vista Ridge has outscored opponents 243-127.
Rock Canyon is sitting at 14-11 overall and 5-5 in league. The Jaguars brought home 223 runs and let up 133.
(No. 8) Cheyenne Mountain 5, (No. 9) Pueblo Central 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: It was all Cheyenne Mountain in the 4A Region 2 Championship.
Max O’Neil and Reese Lyons dominated the mound for the Red-Tailed Hawks. O’Neil tossed 5.2 innings and 110 pitches. O’Neil only allowed two hits, five walks and struck out nine. Lyons threw 23 pitches on 1.1 innings. Lyons let up one hit, walk, and struck out one.
Cheyenne Mountain’s big inning was the fifth. The Red-Tailed Hawks scored three runs, led by an RBI double from Hays Chaney. Connor Frickey followed with an RBI single.
Chaney finished with two RBI. Seth Gustafson was the other Red-Tailed Hawk with an RBI.
Cheyenne Mountain is now 19-6 overall and 15-5 in league. The Red-Tailed Hawks are outscoring opponents 220-128.
St. Mary’s 8, Rangely 2
At St. Mary’s: The bats were hot at the beginning and at the end for the Pirates.
Cesar Martinez-Diaz got things rolling for St. Mary’s with a two-run single. A Velasquez scored L Quintana on a ground out. The Pirates pushed two runs across the board with a Marinez-Diaz sac-fly and Velasquez single.
Just for insurance, St. Mary’s scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. R Strub managed a two-run single to short. Then, J Clune cleared the bases with a triple.
Peter Ghigleri dominated on the mound against Rangely. Ghigleri tossed seven innings, 89 pitches, and six strikeouts.
St. Mary’s 11, Trinidad 0
At St. Mary’s: Even after an 11-0 blowout, the offense isn’t the big story of this matchup.
JP Clune had a day overall. In the second game, Clune tossed a nine-strikeout no-hitter. Clune only threw 55 pitches in 5.0 innings. The dominant performance was one hit by pitch and error away from a perfect game — both in the fourth.
Clune set the tone early with two straight strikeouts.
The bulk of the scoring came in the second inning. Velasquez hit a two-run single to center to increase the lead 6-0. The Pirates loaded the bases with after two walks and a single. To finish the scoring for the inning, P Ghigleri scored on a throwing error.
St. Mary’s now holds a record of 16-8 overall and 8-1 in league. The Pirates have pushed 206 runs and let up 150.
(No. 12) Thomas Jefferson 8, (No. 21) Lewis-Palmer 2
At Thomas Jefferson: Thomas Jefferson took care of business against Lewis-Palmer.
The Rangers scored their two runs in the second inning. M Perry hit a sacrifice fly with to Cooper Ciesielski. Max Randis advanced to third on the same play. Randis then stole home.
Lewis-Palmer is sitting at 14-10 overall and 12-8 in league. The Rangers have outscored opponents 211-206.
GIRLS’ GOLF
4A Girls Region 1 Regional
At Walking Stick Golf Course: Discovery Canyon took the regional by a large margin.
The Thunder shot a 233 while the next closest, Cheyenne Mountain, shot a 260. The third place Air Academy was even more separated from second with a score of 303. Pueblo West (313) and Pueblo County (316) rounded out the top five.
Emily Cheng of Discovery Canyon came out on top with a score of 74. Ava Schroeder shot a 77 while Anna Mettler was right there with a 78.
Kya Shatzer scored an 80 for Air Academy.
Sarah Bentley from Mesa Ridge and Lauren Jaworowski from Discovery Canyon tied for fifth, shooting an 81.
5A Girls Central Regional
At Lind-Creek: Pine Creek fell just short of the top five in the regional round.
The Eagles shot a 281 overall on Monday. Lakewood placed fifth with 264 overall, right behind Heritage.
Avery Valdez was the top performer for the Eagles. Valdez tied 17th, shooting 91. Megan Carlson was right behind with a score of 92.