SOFTBALL
Air Academy 8, Discovery Canyon 7 (8 innings)
At Air Academy: After letting Discovery Canyon forge a late comeback and force extra innings, Air Academy ended it in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eighth to take sole possession of first place in 5A/4A PPAC play.
With the bases loaded and one out, Discovery Canyon attempted to pick off a runner at first, which was successful, but opened the door for Abby Litchfield to score for the win.
Maliyah Winn led the Kadets (5-5, 4-0) with three hits and three RBIs, while Keely Luekeman, Litchfield and Angela Smith also had an RBI each. Brina Baysinger earned the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
The Thunder (5-4, 5-1), who were previously undefeated in league play, were led by Sidney Bankston with two RBIs.
Palmer Ridge 13, Pine Creek 1
At Pine Creek: Geneva German and Brooke Bornitz each hit home runs for the Bears, but it was Shayna McHugh who led the offense with five RBIs as Palmer Ridge took down Pine Creek in a 5A/4A PPAC clash.
German finished with three RBIs, and sophomore Grace Smith had two. German also earned the win by fanning five Eagles in five innings.
Alexis Klund was responsible for Pine Creek’s only RBI. The Eagles (4-6) are still searching for their first league win.
Palmer Ridge is 6-4 and 4-1 in league play.
Vista Ridge 19, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves held a narrow one-run lead when they found the sweet spot in the bottom of the second, scoring seven runs in the second and third innings on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Tatjana Harris went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Vista Ridge (6-4, 3-2), while Alisha Salazar, Michaela Garcia, Sage Hamilton, Annalise Roybal and Ava Carr had two RBIs each.
Cheyenne Mountain (6-5, 1-4) was led by Marissa Herndon and Lilliana Alvidrez with a pair of RBIs.
Lewis-Palmer 14, Liberty 12
At Lewis-Palmer: After falling to an early nine-run deficit, Liberty chipped away before threatening Lewis-Palmer’s lead in the top of the seventh. But the Rangers put a stop to it in time to claim a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Freshman Makayla Ingram and senior Carissa O’Donnell had three RBIs each to lead the Rangers (8-2, 3-1). The Liberty lineup had a more balanced attack with four batters, Angeline Whaley, Megan Dickinson, Shaylie Dreczka and MacKenzie Krouse, driving in two runs each. Dreczka also hit a home run.
The Lancers are 2-9 and 1-4 in league play.
Rampart 17, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Rampart freshman Amaya Randle hit a home run and paired with senior Ashlyn Wilcox to bring in four runs each to lead the Rams to victory over Doherty.
Hanna Benoit threw four shutout innings allowing just two hits and striking out five. She also had two RBIs for Rampart (5-3, 2-2 5A/4A PPAC).
The Spartans are still searching for their first win.
BOYS’ GOLF
Pueblo West Invitational
At Desert Hawk Golf Course: Coronado’s Noah Keller won the individual title at the Cyclone Invitational finishing at 2-under par 70 and collecting seven birdies along the way.
Keller started his round quickly with three birdies through the first four holes and was 4-under heading into the final three holes, but made a double-bogey on No. 16.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Thomas Herholtz took second shooting 2-over, while Coronado’s Andrew Merz tied for third (+4). Ben Devolve of TCA took sixth (+7), while Cheyenne Mountain’s Kale Parthen placed ninth (+10) and Falcon’s Reese Knox tied for 10th (+11).
The Indians placed second in the team scores, followed by Falcon in fourth and TCA in seventh.
Tri-Peaks Tournament
At Pueblo Country Club: St. Mary’s dominated the competition at the Tri-Peaks meet in Pueblo, defeating second-place Lamar by 26 strokes.
The Pirates were led by Peter Stinar and Luke Calvin who took second and third, respectively. Stinar finished 8-over par 70 and Calvin scored 9-over. Their teammate RJ Davis followed in fifth, shooting 81.
Manitou Springs finished fourth thanks in part to Davis Mack’s performance to tie for 10th, and Davis Ortonward in 14th.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Palmer 7, Widefield 0
At Palmer: With a win over Widefield, Palmer claimed the program’s first share of a league title since 1993. The Terrors swept the Gladiators, with a dominant performance by No. 3 singles player Leo Gullickson, who defeated his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Gabe Hurcomb at No. 1 singles also earned a commanding victory, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Pine Creek 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain swept Pine Creek handily, as no matches were forced to be played beyond two sets.
Mesa Ridge 4, Sand Creek 3