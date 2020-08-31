SOFTBALL
Air Academy 13, Doherty 0 (5 innings)
At Doherty: Brina Baysinger threw four one-hit innings with 10 strikeouts as Air Academy took down Doherty in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Abby Litchfield led the Kadets at the plate with three RBIs and Charlee Jessup hit a two-run home run. Mikayla Hancock pitched one inning of relief for Air Academy (3-1, 2-0) and struck out two of five batters faced.
Doherty (0-6, 0-2) was led by Jasmine Costa, who had the Spartans’ only two hits and struck out six batters in 4.1 innings.
Discovery Canyon 19, Cheyenne Mountain 10
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians began to chip away at a nine-run deficit in the latter half of a 5A/4A PPAC game but fell short as the Thunder remained undefeated in league play.
Stephanie Debise had three hits and five RBIs for Discovery Canyon (3-2, 3-0), while Sidney Bankston added four. Hailey Neener, Alex Garcia and Isabelle Murphy had two RBIs each.
Freshman Mallory Wilson earned the win in the circle. Wilson and Debise combined for five strikeouts.
Cheyenne Mountain is 1-3 and searching for its first league win.
Palmer Ridge 7, Vista Ridge 3
At Palmer Ridge: Brynn Short had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Bears past Vista Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Geneva German, Brooke Bornitz and Kahlan Fuller had an RBI each.
Tatjana Harris led Vista Ridge (5-3, 2-1) with three hits and an RBI, and also struck out six batters through seven innings.
Palmer Ridge is 4-1 and undefeated in league play.
Lewis-Palmer 14, Pine Creek 3
At Pine Creek: The 5A/4A PPAC battle between Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek appeared to be a defensive battle, with just one run separating them most of the way. But the Rangers broke through in the final two innings, scoring 10 runs in the sixth and seventh to clinch their first conference win.
Ava Vander Weit knocked in a pair of runs for the Rangers (4-2, 1-1) and Grace Lendt earned the win and struck out five.
Madison Heiner also struck out five batters for Pine Creek (2-5, 0-2), and Katherine Webb had two RBIs.