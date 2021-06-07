GIRLS’ GOLF
5A Central Regional
At City Park Golf Course: Rampart’s Jenna Bistline qualified for the 5A state tournament with a seventh-place finish at the 5A Central region where the Rams placed fifth in team scores.
Bistline shot a 78, finishing 6-over par. Rampart junior Madison Brown also qualified for state, shooting an 88 to finish tied for 13th.
5A Northern Regional
At Coyote Creek Golf Course: Doherty senior Kat Kachel tied for third after finishing 1-over par thanks to a birdie on the 18th.
Palmer’s Sarah Abercrombie and Piper Garrett also qualified for the state tournament, placing 11th and 14th, respectively. Abercrombie scored an 83 and Garrett finished with an 86.
4A-2 Regional
At Overland Park Golf Course: The Classical Academy placed fourth as a team and will send two golfers to the state tournament this weekend.
TCA juniors Morgan Mullins and Madeline Fontana both shot 99 to tie for 13th. Trinity Anderson and Allie De Leon tied for 19th, each shooting a 104 to become first and second alternates, respectively.
3A-2 Regional
At South Suburban Golf Course: Colorado Springs Christian’s Leanne and Rachel Telle placed at the 3A Region 2 tourney to qualify for state. Leanne placed fourth finishing 9-over par, and Rachel scored a 94 for sixth place.
Elizabeth’s Mikayla Burns and Adisyn Perry also qualified for the state tournament. Burns tied for 10th and Perry finished 17th.
BASEBALL
Elizabeth 10, Sand Creek 1
At Elizabeth: Elizabeth scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning on the way to a 4A/3A CSML North win over Sand Creek.
The Scorpions were held to just four hits and led by Kaden Levi who had the team’s only RBI in the top of the first.
Pueblo County 4, Canon City 1
At Canon City: Blake Hanenberg had two hits for Canon City, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Pueblo County in a nonconference loss to the Hornets.
Buena Vista 14, Manitou Springs 1
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Thompson Valley 4
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain closed out the regular season with a 4A Northern win over Thompson Valley to clinch an undefeated run to the conference title and a 9-1 regular-season campaign.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Vanguard 5, James Irwin 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Coronado 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Coronado defeated Fountain-Fort Carson in four sets for a Pikes Peak conference win. The Cougars won set 1 25-18 before the Trojans claimed set 2 25-23. Coronado won the final two sets 25-9, 25-16, respectively.
Ty Heater led Coronado with 13 kills. Freshman Brady Dastrup had seven kills, five aces and 20 digs and Keenan Daly had five blocks.
James Irwin 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At James Irwin: James Irwin completed its eighth win in straight sets in a Pikes Peak conference win over Cheyenne Mountain 25-10, 25-9, 25-23.
Josh Livergood and Ryan Longamore had 10 kills each and Ryan Hansen had seven for James Irwin. Livergood also had three aces and four blocks. Carter Phillips had 19 assists.
The Jaguars conclude the regular season against Coronado on Friday.
Mesa Ridge 3, Vanguard 1