BOYS' BASKETBALL
Sierra 77, Mesa Ridge 49
At Sierra: In one of their largest margins of victory this season, the Stallions (6-11, 6-4 Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League) beat Mesa Ridge to capture their second game in three tries. The Grizzlies (2-15, 1-9), on the other hand, lost their fifth straight.
It was one of the few scheduled games played despite inclement weather Monday. Many schools across the Pikes Peak region either canceled or postponed their sporting events.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Sierra 73, Mesa Ridge 67, OT
At Mesa Ridge: The Stallions rallied in the second half to come away with the victory in 4A CSML play. They captured their sixth straight win, thanks to outscoring Mesa Ridge 32-16 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
"Way to come back and fight to the bitter end ladies!" the Sierra athletics' Twitter account wrote.
Mesa Ridge dropped four of its last five games.