GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 60, Lewis-Palmer 54
At Sand Creek: Though they were ahead for much of the game, it wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Scorpions (17-1, 9-0 Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) pulled away to earn their 14th straight victory.
Lewis-Palmer (11-7, 5-4) dropped its first game in three tries.
The Classical Academy 50, Mitchell 26
At Mitchell: The Titans (8-9, 7-3) had a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, earning their seventh win in eight games in 4A CSML play.
Torrai Logan led Mitchell (7-11, 2-9) with 12 points.
Widefield 54, Harrison 46
BOYS' BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 49, Mitchell 47
At TCA: Micah Lamberth had 11 points and stole the ball to end the game, giving the Titans the close win in Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League action.
Tyler Trogstad led TCA (13-4, 8-2) with 17 points.
Leroy Pruitt had 18 points on four 3-pointers for Mitchell (9-8, 4-7), followed by Dom Ferris' 13.
Widefield 67, Harrison 65
At Widefield: The Gladiators (11-6, 8-2 Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League) overcame a 12-8 deficit in the first quarter to win their seventh straight game.
Harrison (14-4, 9-2) lost for the first time in five tries.
Woodland Park 84, Mesa Ridge 62
At Woodland Park: Markus Eiselein scored 23 points, Joey Babin added 16 and two others scored in double figures to help the Panthers (3-14, 2-8) to their second win in three games in 4A CSML action.
Mesa Ridge (2-16, 1-10) dropped its seventh straight.
Sand Creek 52, Air Academy 43
At Air Academy: The Scorpions (12-7, 6-4) overcame a slow start in the first quarter, falling behind 7-4, before they rallied by pulling off a 14-2 run in the final quarter to come away with their second win in three games in Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference play.
Air Academy (8-10, 4-5) has lost two in a row.
ICE HOCKEY
Pine Creek 9, Air Academy 0
At Sertich Ice Center: Austin Sawyer had three goals and assisted on another to lead the Eagles to the shutout win.
Pine Creek jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first period. Isaac Borchert came up with 11 saves for the Eagles (14-0-2, 7-0 Summit Ice League), who have won six straight.
Air Academy (7-10, 3-6) has lost three in a row.