GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Widefield/Mesa Ridge 106, Fountain Valley School 72
At Widefield: Kelsi Mansfield won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 30.25 seconds while she also kicked off both of Widefield/Mesa Ridge's 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to help her team finish with the fastest times in the events Monday.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Mansfield teamed up with Vadianna Martinez, Hailee Scharff and Lyndsey Gaddy to finish in 4:50.31. Fountain Valley's Lily Ryan, Lily Cornett, Tenzin Dothar and Haley Brooks clocked a time of 5:03.22 in the event.
Fountain Valley's Charlotte Kline won the 200 individual medley in 2:36.65, followed by finishing first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.98.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 63, Vista Ridge 58, OT
At Palmer Ridge: The Wolves came back from a 26-19 deficit by rallying in the second half to tie it up at the end of regulation. But Palmer Ridge proved to be too much as the Bears (5-9, 3-2) outscored their opponent 15-10 in the overtime to capture the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference victory.
Vista Ridge (4-11, 2-4) has lost three in a row.
ICE HOCKEY
Doherty 5, Palmer 1
At Sertich Ice Center: Tanner Chapman started the scoring onslaught with a goal in the first period and the Spartans (12-0-1) stayed unbeaten so far this season.
Doherty improved to 7-0 in the Apex Ice League.
Other Spartans scorers included Austin Vatland, who knocked in a goal to help give his team a 4-0 lead at the end of the second period. Doherty then scored another goal in the third.