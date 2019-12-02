BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Grandview 51, Doherty 47
At Grandview: The first half of a nonconference season opener between Grandview and Doherty was a back-and-forth battle, tied at 23 at the half. But the Wolves found a spark in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 17-9, which proved to be enough for the win.
Doherty’s Lucas Moerman, an Air Force basketball commit, scored 18 points and had eight rebounds. Schafer Reichart scored 11 points in his first game since recovering from a life-threatening illness in January and AJ Guiao added 10 points.
Thomas Jefferson 73, Sierra 58
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sierra 64, Thomas Jefferson 24
At Sierra: Sierra dominated the first half of its season opener, leading the Spartans 32-16 at the break. The Stallions (1-0) continued to add to their lead in the third, outscoring Thomas Jefferson 21-15.
Sierra senior Azaria Lacour scored 20 points and had a team-high nine steals. Annalisa Milteo scored 13 points and had eight rebounds and point guard D’nae Wilson had 16 points.
Thomas Jefferson freshman Brooke Murrell scored 22 points and had 15 rebounds in her high school debut.
Fountain-Fort Carson 54, Legacy 30
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson held a five-point lead heading into the final quarter, but outscored Legacy 22-3 in the final 8 minutes to open the season with a nonconference victory.
Junior Torie Bass led the Trojans with 18 points. Raekyiah Williams had seven points and led the team in rebounds with eight. She also had seven steals to lead the Trojans, who racked up 25 total takeaways. Bass had five rebounds, six steals and two blocks.
Vanguard 63, Pueblo Central 13
At Pueblo Central: Vanguard jumped out to a 23-3 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back from there.
The Coursers limited Pueblo Central to no more than four points in any quarter in a season-opening nonconference win.
George Washington 68, Woodland Park 22
ICE HOCKEY
Pine Creek 5, Rampart 4
At Sertich: Pine Creek overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period and Caiden Reid netted the game-winner with two minutes to play in a nonconference, season-opening win over Rampart.
Pine Creek’s Austin Gipson had two goals and Mitchell Cole had a pair of assists. Kassia Brooks had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Cole also scored for the Eagles. The Eagles peppered Rampart with 39 shots.
Rampart’s Jordan Jeffords scored twice and had an assist. Joshua Mongeau scored and Logan Matheny had a goal and an assist. Jaysen Komrofske had two helpers.