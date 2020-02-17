ICE HOCKEY
Doherty 9, Air Academy 2
At Air Academy: The Spartans ended the regular season with an unbeaten record for the second straight time. They finished with a 17-0-1 record and went 11-0 in the Apex League.
Last season, Doherty went 17-0-2 before losing to Cherry Creek in the opening round of the playoffs.
"Unless something miraculous changes and ice opens up for our makeup game with Mullen," Doherty athletics wrote on Twitter, "that will be it for the regular season for the Spartans!"
Lewis-Palmer 7, Liberty 0
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Widefield 64, Woodland Park 49
At Widefield: Randall Days had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals and the Gladiators have won nine of their 11 games in Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League action.
Donte Scott added 14 points for Widefield (13-8, 10-4).
Woodland Park (4-17, 3-11) has lost three straight.
Rampart 67, Liberty 64
At Rampart: Cole Bowen scored 15 points, Carter Schlichenmeyer added 10 and the Rams snapped a four-game losing streak in 5A/4A CSML action behind a 25-7 advantage in the second quarter.
Liberty (7-14, 4-6) lost its second straight game.
Air Academy 62, Discovery Canyon 54
At Air Academy: Finn Horsfall had 13 points, Tim Marshall chipped in 12 and the Kadets (10-11, 6-6) won despite Discovery Canyon's Ethan Hall scoring a game-high 23 in 5A/4A PPAC play.
Gage Clawson also pulled down 14 rebounds for Discovery Canyon (11-10, 6-6).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Air Academy 53, Discovery Canyon 26
At Discovery Canyon: Annie Louthan was the lone double-digit scorer with 12 points but seven others scored as the Kadets (15-5, 8-3 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) held the Thunder to single digits in three quarters.
Discovery Canyon (2-19, 1-11) has lost six in a row.
Liberty 49, Rampart 27
At Rampart: Freshman Jacy Rohr led with 16 points, senior Lydia Marshall added 15 points and eight rebounds and the Lancers (14-7, 7-3 5A/4A CSML) have captured four of their last five games.
Five others scored for Liberty, which sits in third in the league standings.